7 persons, including Koreans, going to Oslob to watch whale sharks hurt in Argao road accident

A tourist van carrying seven people collided into a concrete tree box in Argao town, southern Cebu, around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

The van's 43-year-old driver, Reginald, and his four Korean passengers—along with their Filipino tour guide and photographer—were injured.

The victims were taken to Isidro Kintanar Memorial Hospital in Barangay Bogo, Argao for treatment despite only having minor wounds.

The Koreans were heading to Oslob town to watch whale sharks, also known as butanding, when the incident occurred.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu, Reginald stated that he mistook the road approaching the Argao town proper as straight and failed to turn the steering wheel to the right, which sent him straight into the opposing lane and into the concrete tree box.

Fortunately, there was no car approaching from the other direction that could have made things worse. (DVG, TPT)