7 persons nabbed in drug den raid in Barangay Duljo Fatima

SEVEN persons were arrested in an anti-illegal drug operation conducted by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7) and Mambaling Police Station in Sitio Catwalk, Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City around 5 p.m. Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

The arrested individuals were alleged drug maintainer Odella Laresma, 48, an e-bike driver; and drug den visitors, namely, Princess Joyce Reyes, 31, an overseas Filipino worker; Jerald Cañizares, 32, jeepney driver; Ariel De Pio, 43, also a jeepney driver; Ronelo Abatayo, 48, jeepney driver; Erwin Siman, 33, jeepney driver; and Liza Ladet Gumunit, 47, a masseuse.

Seized from them were 15 packs of substance believed to be shabu weighing a total of 15 grams and valued at P102,000, illegal drugs residue, buy-bust money and drug paraphernalia.

Leia Alcantara, information officer of PDEA 7, said they initiated a case buildup against Laresma for one week prior to the operation after receiving information about his involvement in the illegal drug trade.

The PDEA 7 also learned that Laresma could dispose of 30 grams of illegal substance every week.

The narcotic agents are now questioning the suspect to find out where he got his supply of drugs. (AYB, TPT)