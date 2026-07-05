7 quick reads worth adding to your reading list: where to find them

Not every great book has to be hundreds of pages long. Sometimes, the stories that leave the biggest impression are the ones you can finish in just a few hours or over a relaxing weekend. Whether you’re trying to rediscover your love for reading or simply looking for a book that fits into a busy schedule, these Filipino and international titles offer memorable characters, compelling stories and meaningful themes without demanding a huge time commitment.

Here are 7 quick reads that deserve a spot on your reading list:

‘Smaller and Smaller Circles’ by F.H. Batacan

If you’re looking for a page-turner, this groundbreaking Filipino crime novel is an excellent place to start. It follows two Jesuit priests who use forensic science to investigate a string of murders in Metro Manila. Aside from its gripping mystery, the novel offers an insightful look at corruption, justice and the realities of Philippine society. Despite tackling serious themes, its brisk pacing and engaging dialogue make it a surprisingly quick read.

Available at: National Book Store, Fully Booked, Lazada, Shopee and the official websites of National Book Store and Fully Booked.

‘Dekada ‘70’ by Lualhati Bautista

A staple of Philippine literature, “Dekada ‘70” remains as relevant today as when it was first published. Told through the perspective of Amanda Bartolome, the novel chronicles one family’s struggles during Martial Law while exploring motherhood, identity and political awakening. Its straightforward storytelling makes it highly accessible, while its emotional and historical depth lingers long after the final page.

Available at: National Book Store, Fully Booked, Lazada, Shopee and major online bookstores.

‘Before the Coffee Gets Cold’ by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

Set inside a tiny café where customers can travel through time under very specific rules, this beloved Japanese novel is equal parts whimsical and emotional. Each chapter introduces a different character hoping to revisit a meaningful moment from the past, creating touching stories about love, forgiveness and moving forward. Its episodic format makes it easy to read in short sessions, yet each story leaves a lasting impression.

Available at: Fully Booked, National Book Store, Amazon Kindle, Audible, and other major online retailers.

‘Convenience Store Woman’ by Sayaka Murata

At fewer than 200 pages, this award-winning novel is a thoughtful exploration of individuality and society’s expectations. It follows Keiko Furukura, a woman who has spent nearly two decades working at a convenience store and finds comfort in its routines, even as others pressure her to pursue a more conventional life. Quirky, humorous and quietly profound, it’s a book that invites readers to rethink what it means to live authentically.

Available at: Fully Booked, National Book Store, Amazon, Kindle and selected bookstores.

‘The Little Prince’ by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

Don’t let its slim size or charming illustrations fool you. “The Little Prince” is filled with timeless wisdom. Through the journey of a young prince traveling from planet to planet, the story reflects on friendship, love, imagination and the importance of seeing the world with curiosity. It can easily be read in one sitting, but many readers find themselves returning to it at different stages of life and discovering new meanings each time.

Available at: Fully Booked, National Book Store, Project Gutenberg (English edition), Amazon and most major bookstores.

‘We Were Liars’ by E. Lockhart

Known for its short chapters and addictive pacing, “We Were Liars” is perfect for readers who enjoy psychological mysteries. The novel follows Cadence Sinclair as she returns to her wealthy family’s private island after a mysterious accident erased much of her memory. As secrets slowly unravel, the story builds toward a twist that has made it one of the most talked-about young adult novels in recent years.

Available at: Fully Booked, National Book Store, Kindle, Amazon and other online booksellers.

‘Ang Ikatlong Anti-Kristo’ by Eros Atalia

For readers who enjoy satire mixed with social commentary, this modern Filipino novel offers an entertaining yet thought-provoking experience. Eros Atalia adds humor, religion, politics and contemporary Philippine culture into a story that is both absurd and surprisingly insightful. Written in an engaging and conversational style, it’s an excellent introduction to contemporary Filipino literature beyond the classics.

Available at: Avenida Books, Fully Booked, National Book Store, Lazada, Shopee and selected independent bookstores. S