7 reds surrender in Eastern Samar

The following day, October 18, the surrenderees turned in their weapons, which included two M16 rifles, one M14 rifle, one M635 rifle, and rounds of various calibers.

Army Lieutenant General Benedict Arevalo, the commander of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Visayas Command (AFP Viscom), praised his members for their efforts to eradicate insurgency in the entire region 8.

“Clearly, our local peace engagement continues to gain grounds against the CPP-NPA. This latest development in our campaign manifests that your Team Viscom values the lives of our fellow Filipinos, as we continue to exert efforts and persistently call upon the remnants of the CPP-NPA to return to the folds of the law,” Arevalo said.

On the same day that the rebels gave up their weapons on October 18, 61 former supporters of the Communist Terrorist Group from Bohol also formalized their surrender and took an oath of cooperation with the government before Governor Aris Aumentado during a meeting between the Provincial Peace and Order Council and Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Council.

“Our local government units have a significant role in our campaign. They are our partners in local peace engagement efforts and several other peace initiatives conducted throughout the Visayas region. This is in consideration of the fact that through the political will of our Local Chief Executives, we can neutralize the resource generation of the CPP-NPA in their respective locality and address the issues and grievances of the community, which the CPP-NPA used to agitate the people and deceive them to go against the government," Arevalo said.

Arevalo urged other members of the NPA to surrender as well.

"We wanted them to live a peaceful and progressive lives with their families and loved ones. That is why, we persistently call upon the remnants of the CPP-NPA to lay down their arms and return to the folds of the law before it's too late,” Arevalo stated.