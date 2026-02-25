7 surprising about pistachios, including a mention in the bible

1. Pistachio hype literally caused a shortage.

The viral pistachio chocolate craze didn’t just trend — it strained global supply.

A 2025 Financial Times report, citing nut trader Giles Hacking of CG Hacking, noted pistachio kernel prices jumping from $7.65 to $10.30 per pound after a poor 2024 US harvest collided with soaring dessert demand. TikTok met agriculture — and agriculture blinked.

2. The famous Dubai pistachio chocolate has a Filipino co-creator.

The internet-breaking pistachio-filled “Dubai chocolate bar” by FIX Dessert Chocolatier was co-created by Filipino pastry chef Nouel Catis Omamalin alongside entrepreneur Sarah Hamouda.

A single TikTok video of the treat surpassed 120 million views. Khaleej Times later traced Chef Nouel’s journey from pastry chef at Burj Al Arab to global dessert innovator.

3. Pistachios are nutritional overachievers.

According to a 2023 Healthline article, a one-ounce serving (about 49 nuts) contains roughly 159 calories, six grams of protein and three grams of fiber. They’re also rich in potassium, copper and manganese.

Pistachios are among the highest vitamin B6–containing foods, essential for blood sugar regulation and oxygen transport. Ounce for ounce, they can rival a banana’s potassium content.

4. They’re in the Bible — and not technically nuts.

Pistachios are ancient enough to appear in scripture. Genesis 43:11 lists them among prized gifts of the land:

“Put some of the best products of the land in your bags and take them down to the man as a gift — a little balm and a little honey, some spices and myrrh, some pistachio nuts and almonds.”

5. Pistachios traveled ancient trade routes into Europe.

According to American Pistachio Growers, pistachio cultivation spread westward through early Islamic expansion and Levant trade networks. Venetian merchants later transported pistachios from Syrian growing regions into Italy via Mediterranean routes — centuries before modern pastry trends rediscovered them.

6. They may support women’s health during menopause.

Nutrition research cited by American Pistachio Growers highlights pistachios’ potential benefits for heart health, blood sugar control and weight management — key concerns after menopause.

Their combination of plant protein, fiber, potassium and magnesium may also help maintain bone and muscle health as estrogen levels decline.

7. Not botanically nuts (but still called nuts).

A 2020 Healthline article explains that true botanical nuts are hard-shelled fruits with an inedible shell and seed, such as chestnuts and hazelnuts.

Pistachios are technically edible seeds of the pistachio tree fruit — not true nuts. However, they are still classified as tree nuts in culinary use and allergy guidelines. S