7 things you need to know about electric vehicles

Everyone dreams of their perfect car, and while electric vehicles (EVs) may seem unfamiliar, they promise an exciting glimpse into the future.

With China’s BYD now available in Cebu, people now have the chance to embrace the world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer right in their neighborhood. BYD offers an enticing option for one’s dream car — eco-friendly, efficient and tailored to one’s needs.

Here are seven essential factors when considering electric vehicles:

Eco-friendliness

Electric vehicles contribute to a greener environment by producing zero exhaust emissions, eliminating harmful chemicals from the air.

Unlike traditional vehicles, EVs do not emit carbon dioxide or nitrogen oxides, promoting cleaner air quality and reducing pollution levels. Fewer vehicles on the road during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic contributed to air pollution dropping significantly by 72 percent.

Additionally, electric cars operate quietly, offering a serene driving experience without engine rumble.

Operation

Electric cars are powered by electric motors, eliminating the need for internal combustion engines and transmission systems. BYD vehicles utilize advanced technology like the BYD e-Platform 3.0, providing faster charging, longer driving ranges and intelligent operating systems for superior performance and efficiency. Other key innovations also include its 8-in-1 electric powertrain and the proprietary BYD Blade Battery, ensuring superior performance, safety and energy density.

Cost-efficiency

EVs are becoming increasingly cost-efficient due to their lower fuel consumption and maintenance requirements. With tax exemptions and preferential loan schemes, electric vehicle ownership is becoming more accessible and economical.

BYD’s in-house battery production and innovative designs also further contribute to cost savings. The brand has been a market leader in battery production for gadgets and partners globally since the ‘90s. Now, it is the sole automaker producing all its batteries in-house. Utilizing lithium-iron-phosphate, BYD achieves cost efficiency while managing to package its batteries more compactly.

Charging infrastructure

Cebu is equipped with charging stations conveniently located in popular destinations, ensuring hassle-free charging for EV owners. EV drivers in Cebu have reported needing to charge only once a month. Government initiatives are also underway to expand the charging infrastructure. In 2023, there was a push for government entities such as the Department of Public Works and Highways to revise the implementing rules and regulations of the national building code and the green building code to accommodate the installation of charging stations.

Maintenance

Electric vehicles require fewer maintenance checks and have fewer components prone to wear and tear compared to traditional vehicles. With simplified systems and durable components like BYD Blade Batteries, EVs offer long-term reliability and reduced maintenance costs.

Safety

With advanced crash protection and avoidance technology, EVs offer a secure driving experience even in challenging conditions.

BYD electric vehicles have earned top ratings in safety assessments — earning a five-star rating from the Euro New Car Assessment Program. Three BYD models also made it to the program’s Top 10 “Safest Family Cars” in 2023 list. BYD’s EVs are also praised for their ability to withstand floods, debunking the misconception that EVs malfunction in wet conditions.

Sustainability

Choosing electric vehicles promotes sustainability by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and dependence on fossil fuels. BYD’s commitment to innovation, coupled with advancements in battery technology, ensures a cleaner and more sustainable future for transportation.

BYD offers a range of electric vehicle models, including the BYD Dolphin, BYD Atto 3 and BYD Han, providing consumers with diverse options for eco-friendly mobility. As the era of green mobility unfolds, electric vehicles offer a promising solution for a cleaner, greener future.