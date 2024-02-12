7 tips from the strongest marriages in PH showbiz

In the whirlwind of breakups shaking up the Philippine showbiz scene, love’s resilience shines through in the stories of celebrity couples who’ve managed to keep their marriages thriving and lasting.
But what’s the real scoop? Is it “happy wife, happy life”? Or maybe it’s “a happy spouse, a happy house”? Could it be the magic of having a “tiger wife” and an “understanding husband?” Nobody really knows for sure; after all, marriage isn’t a one-size-fits-all affair. Take a look at the world of these delightful couples and uncover the quirky secrets behind their happily-ever-afters!
Cheska Garcia and Doug Kramer
After 20 years of togetherness and 15 years of marriage, this couple has joyously shared their lives with three lovely children, who’ve grown up with impressive manners, evident in their family vlogs.
But what truly binds them at the core is their faith in God. Their Christ-centered relationship has empowered them to seek, listen and apply God’s teachings in their lives.
In a heartfelt blog post, Cheska wrote: “I really let him be the head of the family and I also submit to him. For it says in Ephesians 5:22, ‘Wives, submit to your husbands as to the Lord. For the husband is the head of the wife as Christ is the head of the church, his body, of which He is the Savior.’”
Lucy Torres and Richard Gomez
Another Philippine showbiz royalty couple has opened up about their secret to a lasting marriage. Richard attributes it to love and understanding for his wife. He acknowledges that it’s rare for a couple to stay together for 25 years in showbiz, but these qualities have made them a steadfast power couple.
“Because I think in any relationship, whether it’s the 10th, the 25th or even the 50th anniversary, it has to be able to dance through time,” said Torres in an interview by Stargate People Asia.
The two exchanged vows in 1998, celebrating one of the grandest weddings witnessed in the showbiz world. Together, they share one child, marking 25 years of togetherness.
Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo
Approaching their 15th year of marriage, this couple has one quirky secret they swear by for a strong union. Among their many tips, Judy Ann reveals the importance of having separate blankets.
“Because when we share a blanket, I end up stealing it from him. Then, he’ll take it back, and I’ll wake up,” Judy Ann explained. “So, our sleep gets ruined. When we wake up, we’re both in a bad mood.”
Having previously argued over alarm clocks, they understand that sleep is a sacred bond not to be compromised. However, the deeper message here is about open communication. Judy Ann emphasizes that marriage isn’t always a “happy forever” thing; it’s a process that partners should work together.
Charlene Gonzales and Aga Muhlach
The sitcom co-stars cultivated a strong friendship back in the ‘90s, which laid a solid foundation for their marriage today. Both hailing from broken families, they were determined to build a happy and complete family of their own.
“Aga and I spent a lot of time together, from morning until night. We never ran out of stories, things to talk about, or dreams to share. We genuinely enjoy each other’s company,” shared Charlene.
Their enduring bond, rooted in friendship and shared dreams, has kept their love alive and thriving for 22 years.
Angeli Pangilinan and Gary Valenciano
Married back in the ‘80s, this couple has weathered numerous challenges together. Angeli’s sage advice on marriage reflects the reality that alongside the happy times, there are seasons of heartache, arguments and battles that can strain a relationship.
“We must learn to love and listen unconditionally, selflessly forgiving all the time (even if you want to make him disappear sometimes), submitting to one another, and most importantly, earnestly reading His Word,” wrote Angeli.
In return, Gary expressed gratitude for his wife’s unwavering love, especially during his health struggles. They both believe they complement each other perfectly, as his weaknesses are her strengths and vice versa.
Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes
Give and take. After completing their dream house and enjoying eight years together, they emphasize the absence of gender roles in their partnership—each gives what they can.
“I believe having a partner means helping each other to make life lighter and happier. It’s a gift from God because He knows you’re compatible for each other. So, of course, our wish for all relationships is for love to prevail,” expressed Marian.
For Dingdong, the cornerstone of their marriage lies in love, trust and respect. Now, they cherish their two beautiful children, who are just as adored as they are by the public eye.
Iya Villania and Drew Arellano
Schedule dates without the kids. The couple recognizes the importance of spending quality time alone together. While they are secure in their love for each other, they acknowledge the necessity of actively nurturing their relationship.
“There will be times that if I see that there’s a space, I’ll take that chance to kind of just snuggle up with no intention but to just cuddle. These are the moments I look forward to when we do travel alone, because once upon a time it was just you and me,” Iya said.
The couple exchanged numerous tips and have been a source of inspiration for many due to their successful marriage. Above all, they emphasize the significance of open communication in keeping the spark alive.