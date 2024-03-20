7 ways to celebrate World Oral Health Day

In line with World Oral Health Day (March 20), we’re highlighting the significance of oral hygiene for our overall well-being. Oral health isn’t just about appearance but also about maintaining overall health. Here are nine simple oral health habits to embrace daily:
Regularly brush and floss: One should brush their teeth at least twice a day, using fluoride toothpaste. Flossing once a day helps remove plaque and food particles between teeth, reducing the risk of cavities and gum disease.
Use mouthwash: Incorporating a fluoride or antiseptic mouthwash into your oral hygiene routine can help reduce plaque, prevent cavities, and freshen breath. Swishing mouthwash for 30 seconds after brushing can reach areas that a toothbrush might miss.
Maintain a healthy diet: A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins not only benefits overall health but also contributes to good oral health. Avoiding sugary snacks and beverages helps prevent tooth decay.
Limit sugary drinks: Cebu loves their sweet treats, but sugary drinks like cola and fruit juices can erode tooth enamel and lead to cavities. Opt for water or unsweetened beverages whenever possible.
Visit your dentist regularly: Visiting the dentist for regular check-ups and cleanings is essential for maintaining oral health. Dental professionals can detect early signs of issues like cavities, gum disease or oral cancer.
Quit smoking: Smoking not only stains teeth but also increases the risk of gum disease, tooth loss and oral cancer. Quitting smoking improves oral health and overall well-being.
Learn more about fluoride: Supporting efforts to fluoridate water supplies can help strengthen teeth and prevent tooth decay, benefiting the entire community.
Remember, a healthy mouth is a gateway to a healthier you!