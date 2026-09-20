7 ways to love your heart according to a Cebu cardiologist

The heart beats approximately 100,000 times a day, working continuously without holidays, weekends or sick leave. But while it never stops working, caring for it often begins with small, everyday choices.

During the “Love Your Heart” talk at the 8th Cebu Cancer Fair 2026, adult cardiologist and cardiac rehabilitation specialist Dr. Maria Roussell Nennette Tuñacao-Sandalo discussed practical ways to protect cardiovascular health, from staying active and getting enough sleep to recognizing warning signs.

Here are seven reminders from her presentation:

1. Keep moving, wherever you are

Physical activity does not always require a gym membership or an intense workout.

Tuñacao-Sandalo emphasized the message “Movement is medicine,” encouraging people to start where they are, use what they have and do what they can.

Even five to 10 minutes of movement can be a starting point toward a stronger heart.

2. Pay attention to everyday heart risks

Cardiovascular disease remains the world’s leading cause of death. Many of its risk factors, however, can be managed through lifestyle changes and medical care.

The presentation identified high blood pressure, smoking, diabetes, physical inactivity, an unhealthy diet, poor sleep and excess weight as risks people should monitor.

Regular checkups and healthier daily choices can help address these concerns.

3. Be cautious with “natural” supplements

Natural does not always mean heart-safe.

Tuñacao-Sandalo urged caution around concentrated fruit or plant extracts, combinations of herbs, detox and slimming blends and products marketed to lower blood pressure or blood sugar.

People should consult healthcare professionals before taking supplements, particularly if they have existing medical conditions or use prescribed medication.

4. Treat sleep and rest as part of heart care

Rest is not laziness. Adequate sleep supports both physical and emotional health.

The presentation recommended aiming for seven to nine hours of sleep and seeking medical advice about loud snoring, which may be linked to sleep apnea.

Managing stress, seeking support and allowing time for recovery are also part of caring for the heart.

5. Understand the connection between cancer and the heart

Cancer and cardiovascular health are closely connected, making cardio-oncology an important part of comprehensive cancer care.

Some cancer treatments may affect the heart’s pumping strength, blood pressure, rhythm, blood vessels and clotting. Certain effects may also develop years after treatment involving the chest.

Awareness and regular monitoring can help healthcare providers identify and manage possible heart-related complications.

6. Know when to contact your doctor

Contact your doctor promptly if you experience new swelling in the feet or legs, rapid and unexplained weight gain, worsening shortness of breath, recurrent palpitations or unusual or worsening fatigue. Early consultation can help determine whether these symptoms are linked to an underlying heart concern.

7. Recognize emergency warning signs

Severe or persistent chest pain or pressure, severe breathlessness at rest and fainting require emergency medical attention.

Possible stroke symptoms, such as sudden weakness on one side, facial drooping or difficulty speaking, also call for immediate help.

The central message of the talk was simple: loving your heart starts with small choices, consistent care and knowing when to seek help. S