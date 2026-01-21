70 bishops attend AI seminar in Manila

CATHOLIC bishops were oriented on the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) in pastoral ministry as they opened a four-day seminar ahead of the 131st plenary assembly of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) in Manila.

Around 70 bishops attended the seminar that opened on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026 at the Pope Pius XII Catholic Center along UN Avenue, according to CBCP News.

The orientation highlighted the ethical, moral and security risks of AI, as well as its potential role in supporting the Church’s mission.

In his opening remarks, Caceres Archbishop Rex Andrew Alarcon, chair of the CBCP Episcopal Commission on Social Communications, underscored the need for the Church to engage emerging technologies with discernment, pastoral wisdom, and

moral responsibility.

At the end of the seminar, the Church leaders attended a Mass led by Pagadian Bishop Ronald Anthony Timoner at the Minor Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in New Manila,

Quezon City.

In his homily, Timoner urged his fellow bishops to practice humility, deepen their discernment and avoid judging people based on appearance.

“God does not judge by appearances but searches the innermost recesses of our hearts, and often the unlikely or ordinary to do the extraordinary things,” he said.

The CBCP is composed of 83 active bishops, 42 retired bishops and four priests serving as diocesan

administrators.

They are expected to attend the four-day seminar from Jan. 20 to 23, followed by the three-day plenary assembly from Jan. 24 to 26.

Lipa Archbishop Gilbert Garcera, elected CBCP president on Dec. 1, 2025 is set to preside over the plenary for the first time.

He succeeded Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David of the Diocese of Kalookan. / PNA