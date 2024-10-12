700 cats, dogs spayed, neutered

AROUND 700 cats and dogs were spayed and neutered at the Cebu City Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) office on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, with the initiative extending its services to pets from outside Cebu City.

The event, dubbed as “Big Time” Free Spay and Neuter event, involved a team of ten veterinarians from DVMF, Biyaya Animal Care, and the Veterinary Corps.

In an interview over Facebook messenger on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, Dr. Alice Utlang, DVMF head, said that spaying and neutering cats and dogs helps control overpopulation and reduces the number of aggressive stray dogs.

She added that the free rabies shots lessen the bite cases.

The next free spay, neuter, and rabies vaccination event is scheduled for Oct. 16, 2024, at the Barangay Guadalupe Gym, selected due to the area’s high number of reported bite cases—325 from January to August 2024.

Utlang added that they will focus on spaying female dogs and cats in Guadalupe, as they are the ones responsible for reproduction and tend to attract male dogs.

She said the DVMF holds regular spay and neuter services every Tuesday and Thursday, with 450 slots allocated for spaying female dogs and 400 for neutering males.

Additionally, the regular schedule can accommodate 600 male cats and 650 female cats.

SunStar Cebu earlier reported that just halfway through 2024, 17 rabies cases were already recorded. The number surpassed the total of 17 rabies cases in the year 2023.

Utlang earlier said the recorded rabies cases in 2024 came from barangays Mabolo, Basak San Nicolas, Lahug, Tisa, Cogon, Bulacao, Carreta, Tinago, Barrio Luz, Ermita, and Zapatera.

Meanwhile, rabies cases logged in 2023 were from the barangays Guadalupe, Inayawan, Lahug, Punta Princesa, Kinasang-an, Pit-os, Tisa, Tejero and Duljo Fatima.

Utlang previously said the majority of the rabies cases recorded in 2024 involved house dogs.

Over the past seven years, the highest recorded rabies cases in Cebu City was 28 in 2021.

Utlang said that according to a DVMF survey, 98 percent of the dogs in the streets are owned but were just left by the owners to roam around.

Utlang reminded dog owners to have their pets immunized against rabies. / JPS