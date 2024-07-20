700 CCMC healthcare workers await remaining HEA payments

AROUND 700 public frontline healthcare workers (FCW) from Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) continue to wait for the release of the remaining unpaid health emergency allowance (HEA), formerly known as One Covid Allowance.

CCMC Medical Director Dr. Peter Mancao urged eligible healthcare workers to continue to bear patience, as the CCMC was not among the 50 health facilities in the region covered by the second tranche of the HEA disbursement.

“Agwanta lang sa. Appeal lang ta for patience sa among mga employees. (Let’s bear with it for now. We ask for patience from our employees),” Mancao told SunStar Cebu in a phone interview on Saturday, July 20.

Mancao, however, said the FCW of CCMC already received the first tranche of HEA between 2020 to 2021. He, however, could not specify the amount released for the first tranche for CCMC FCW.

Mancao said CCMC has submitted all the requirements to the Department of Health (DOH) for the HEA processing.

The DOH in Central Visayas (DOH 7) announced on Thursday, July 18, that the region’s disbursement or payout of HEA is in the process for around 50 health facilities.

This will cover a total of 209,278 eligible FHWs from public and private health facilities.

The DOH 7 said healthcare facilities can expect the fund transfer by September this year.

The DOH 7 said it received the second HEA tranche of the year from the DOH central office on July 5. However, CCMC was not listed in the attached link provided in the announcement.

“Ang akong nahibaw-an ang DOH ma’y mu-determine og kinsay tagaan pero as for us, nisubmit nami sa tanan requirement,” said Mancao.

(As far as I know, the DOH will determine who will be approved, but as for us, we have already submitted all the requirements.)

Mancao also claimed that the second tranche of HEA claims primarily benefited private hospitals, as they were prioritized due to their lower compensation compared to public healthcare workers.

“However, when I reviewed the list, it mainly included private hospitals, and even Sotto Hospital was missing,” Mancao said.

“They might be concerned that private hospitals have lower salaries than public ones, which could be why they prioritized private hospitals,” he added.

The DOH 7 stressed that only the health facilities that submitted complete documentary requirements before March 16, 2024, will be recipients of the sub-allotment.

Meanwhile, in a text message on Saturday, DOH 7 Director Jaime Bernadas said the releases for September are for those pending claims. He said there will be another batch of tranche, but the date is still tentative. / CDF