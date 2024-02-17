700 environmental violators nabbed in Mandaue

THE Mandaue City Government has apprehended at least 700 individuals who violated environmental laws in 2023.

A significant number of the arrests were made between March and December last year, according to Araceli Barlam, chief of the Mandaue City Environment and Natural Resources Office (MCENRO).

Barlam said on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, that the arrests resulted from the campaign to strictly enforce environmental laws in Mandaue City.

The campaign was initiated by Mayor Jonas Cortes, who suggested that the police conduct daily patrols to ensure citizens not only follow the City’s ordinances but also comply with its environmental regulations. The police received training for this campaign in February 2023.

According to Barlam, the most common violations include urinating in public places by men and violating anti-littering laws by placing garbage outside houses while garbage collectors have not yet arrived.

Lt. Col. Mercy Villaro, Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) spokesperson, said citation tickets range from P500 to P1,000.

Police deployment

Barlam also announced that the City will renew the deputation of 124 police personnel who will be responsible for apprehending environmental violators. This initiative will take effect on March 6.

MCPO Director Col. Maribel Getigan said on Wednesday, Feb. 14, that they will request MCENRO representatives to help ensure the proper implementation of environmental laws.

Getigan clarified that as part of their “Oplan Bulabog” security campaign, the police office will ensure the enforcement of other city ordinances alongside environmental regulations.