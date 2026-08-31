7,000 witness ‘Halad sa Pagtuo’ 2026

THE Cebu City police described the “Halad sa Pagtuo” 2026 held on Saturday, August 29, 2026, as peaceful and orderly, with an estimated 7,000 people witnessing the event.

The activity was a celebration of faith, culture, tradition and unity as part of the festivities marking the 457th Founding Anniversary of the Province of Cebu.

The Cebu City Police Office, under the leadership of its chief, Police Colonel Ricky Sumalde, deployed nearly 600 police personnel, including augmentation forces from various government agencies, to ensure the safety of the event from its start at noon until its conclusion in the evening.

Sumalde said security was provided along the procession route from the Capitol to the Cebu City Sports Center and around the venue to prevent traffic congestion and maintain peace and order, with no untoward incidents reported.

The Cebu City police said no crime was recorded during the event.

Around 50 carrozas participated in the procession, featuring the patron saints of the different local government units in the province.

The procession highlighted Cebu's rich religious traditions and diverse cultures.

Sumalde personally supervised the security operations, ensuring police visibility, proper coordination, discipline and vigilance throughout the celebration to ensure public safety.

He commended and thanked the police personnel and other individuals who contributed to making Halad sa Pagtuo 2026 peaceful and orderly. (AYB)