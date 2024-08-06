71-year-old bridge set for demolition

THE 71-year-old Sanciangko Bridge near Taboan Public Market in Cebu City is set for demolition to make way for a new structure.

City Councilor Jerry Guardo, in an interview on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, said that there is a need to replace the old bridge due to its status and integrity. It already poses a hazard to motorists and residents nearby, he said.

“Gub-on gyud (ang bridge) unya tukod og bag-o,” Guardo said.

(The bridge will be destroyed, and a new one will be built.)

According to the historical marker, the bridge was first constructed during the Spanish era, but it was reconstructed in 1953.

The bridge was named after the street where it was located, which was named after Gregorio Sanciangko Gozon, the first Filipino to become a Doctor of Laws at the Central University of Madrid on April 3, 1898.

Meanwhile, due to the slated demolition, a temporary road closure will be implemented at the intersections of Sanciangko-Panganiban St. and Tres de Abril-Sanciangko St. to make way for the demolition of the old Sanciangko Bridge, which links Barangay Pahina Central to Barangay San Nicolas Proper.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-Cebu City District Engineering Office (DEO), in an advisory on Aug. 2, said that the street leading to the old bridge will be temporarily closed until further notice.

TThe DPWH-Cebu City DEO also advised motorists passing through the area to take alternate routes: those coming from Sanciangko St. should turn right to Panganiban St., then turn left to Colon St., and finally, make a right turn to Tres de Abril St. to access the area.

The Sanciangko Bridge sits on top of the Guadalupe River and serves as an entry road for motorists coming from downtown towards Taboan Public Market or an alternative road going to V. Rama Ave., N. Bacalso Ave., and C. Padilla St.

Guardo said that before the DPWH-Cebu City DEO could proceed with the demolition and construction, the Cebu City Council has yet to approve the temporary road closure with the endorsement of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO).

As of this writing, the DPWH-Cebu City DEO is still processing the road closure permits with the CCTO.

“Una nakakuha na na sila og clearance from Chac (Commission on Historical Affairs Commission) kay considered mana siya nga historical bridge kay nadugay na siya sa Chac. Bag-o lang sila nakakuha actually,” he added.

(First, they got clearance from Chac because it is considered a historical bridge because it has been in Chac for a long time. They just got it recently.)

Guardo said that last week, the DPWH-Cebu City DEO met with Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, and the latter has given his go-signal on the project.

“I was there in the discussion, gipakita nila ang integrity, ang structure nga need na gyud siya og total replacement gyud,” Guardo said.

(I was there in the discussion, they showed the integrity, the structure really needs a total replacement.)

SunStar Cebu secured a copy of the project’s contract agreement dated Nov. 3, 2023, in which the DPWH-Cebu City DEO has allocated around P13.893 million for the bridge replacement.

The project will be undertaken by the Power Frame Construction and Development Corp. as the contractor.

The target completion date of the project is set for May 2025.