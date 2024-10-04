71-year-old coin collector in Cebu preserves numismatic heritage

Sumayo displays his old coins on a sidewalk along Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City, where he sells them along with old paper money, depending on their numismatic value. (Juan Carlo de Vela)
His stall serves as both a marketplace and a gallery, where he shares his knowledge and passion with passersby, educating them about the historical significance and artistry of each item. (Juan Carlo de Vela)
His earnings from this endeavor provide essential support for his daily needs and funding his grandson's education. (Juan Carlo de Vela)
Gaudencio expresses a heartfelt hope: that future generations will continue to appreciate the art of coin collecting. (Juan Carlo de Vela)