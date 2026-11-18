SEVENTY-TWO job seekers landed jobs on the spot at a mega job fair in Lapu-Lapu City on Wednesday, Nov. 18, as 31 employers offered 4,645 local and overseas vacancies.

Kim Francisco, head of the Lapu-Lapu City Public Employment Service Office (Peso), said 692 applicants had registered for employment opportunities.

The job fair, held as part of the City Government’s Fiesta sa Lapu-Lapu celebration, was the first leg of the “Tara, Trabaho G!” nationwide program in Cebu.

Francisco said the activity targeted fresh graduates, job seekers looking for new opportunities and workers displaced by company closures, retrenchments and downsizing.

Available positions included hotel and resort personnel, manufacturing and production workers, supermarket staff, and employees for English as a Second Language schools.

The 31 participating employers offered vacancies for both local and overseas employment. Francisco said all employers were accredited by the City Peso office and had submitted certifications confirming they had no pending labor cases, a requirement for participating in job fairs.

Peso said the hiring exceeded its 20 percent target for the on-the-spot hiring from the 307 registered local job seekers.

Nationwide campaign

Edgar Paiqah Theona Gaid, head of Constituent Services for the Office of Senate President Sherwin “Win” Gatchalian, said the nationwide initiative was launched this year to connect job seekers with employers through job fairs and related activities.

The program is organized in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment and local public employment service offices.

Gaid said Lapu-Lapu City hosted the 45th job fair under the program.

Francisco said the activity was the city’s 23rd and final job fair for 2026.

The next job fairs in Cebu are scheduled in Carcar City on Thursday, Nov. 19, and Cebu City on Friday, Nov. 20. / DPC