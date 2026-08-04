72-year-old man nabbed for illegal gun-making in Danao

A 72-YEAR-OLD man was arrested by the Danao City police after he was caught allegedly manufacturing improvised firearms (paltik) in Purok 4, Sitio Buntod, Barangay Manlayag, an upland village in Danao City, around 3:20 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2026.

The suspect was identified only by the alias Titing, 72, a resident of the same area.

Seized by the Danao City Police Station were one KG9 machine pistol, four rounds of 9mm ammunition, four magazines, and various firearm-making tools and materials, including 30 steel pipes, two bench vises, two hammers, one vice grip, one adjustable wrench, one pair of pliers, two magazine patterns, three KG9 lower receivers, two hacksaws, one electric grinder, and one lathe machine.

According to the Danao City Police Station's investigation, authorities received a phone call from a concerned citizen reporting that someone was manufacturing firearms in the area.

Police officers immediately responded to the location under the leadership of Police Lieutenant Eric Fronda and under the supervision of Police Lieutenant Colonel Henrix Bancoleta to verify the report.

Upon arrival, the responding officers allegedly caught the suspect in the act of manufacturing improvised firearms inside a makeshift hut.

The officers questioned the suspect and asked whether he had the necessary government documents or permits authorizing him to manufacture firearms. When he failed to present any, he was placed under arrest.

Police confiscated the recovered evidence and brought it to the police station, where the suspect remains in custody.

Charges for violating Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, are being prepared against the suspect. (AYB)