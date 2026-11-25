LOTTOMATIK has deployed 73 of its lottery betting devices in Cebu as it seeks to expand access to Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office’s (PCSO) games through sari-sari stores and other small businesses.

During its launch at Cebu Business Hotel on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, representatives of Go Ching Leisure Hub and its partners said the initiative aims to bring lotto and digit games closer to bettors, particularly those in remote communities who have limited access to traditional lotto outlets.

Galileo Roma III, legal counsel of Go Ching Leisure Hub, said the company chose Cebu as its starting point, with plans to expand to other areas, including Bohol, although discussions on the proposed expansion are still ongoing.

Roma said the initiative is aligned with the PCSO’s mandate of helping Filipinos in need, citing the agency’s tagline, “Hindi Umuurong sa Pagtulong.”

“We wanted to envision this with the purpose of the PCSO,” Roma said.

He added that the company hopes to contribute to the agency’s efforts to assist Filipinos who need financial support.

For now, the company’s operations will focus on Cebu before exploring expansion to other areas.

Go Ching Leisure Hub operations manager Charles Niño Manuel said the company’s dry run had been running smoothly, and the formal launch is expected to help accelerate the expansion of LottoMatik in Central Visayas.

He said the platform also offers an additional source of income for small business owners, particularly those operating sari-sari stores, cafes and other establishments.

Unlike conventional lotto outlets that require dedicated booths, LottoMatik uses a point-of-sale (POS) device that allows registered agents to process bets through a more convenient system.

Interested business owners must have a permitted sari-sari store and complete the required registration process.

Applicants may visit the company’s office at Conchita Building along Fuente Osmeña Boulevard in Barangay Santa Cruz, Cebu City, where they can obtain the application form and discuss the requirements.

The company said the POS device will be registered and assigned to the approved agent’s business location.

Roma encouraged interested sari-sari store owners across Central Visayas to inquire about the opportunity, saying the application process is straightforward.

Roma also addressed concerns about the legitimacy of LottoMatik, particularly among bettors accustomed to traditional lotto outlets.

He said the company has secured the necessary requirements and certifications and encouraged the public to verify its legitimacy directly with the PCSO if they have doubts.

According to Roma, he personally checked the legal aspects of the operation before becoming involved and received a positive response from the agency after making inquiries.

He said the PCSO’s email support was responsive, with inquiries generally receiving replies within one to two days.

Manuel added that LottoMatik uses the same numbers and results as the PCSO’s national draws.

The primary difference is the device used to process bets, which is intended to make transactions faster and more convenient.

Ronald Paul Orcullo said the technology behind the betting system has undergone upgrades over the years to address concerns involving counterfeit or cloned devices.

He said the latest POS model incorporates improvements intended to help bettors and agents verify the authenticity of the system.

Orcullo advised the public to visit www.lotomatic.com to check whether an agent is legitimate.

Bettors can access the website through their mobile phone browsers and use its verification feature to scan an agent’s QR code.

He cautioned the public against relying solely on QR codes displayed on a mobile phone without checking them through the official website.

Orcullo also demonstrated how bettors can generate and save their own QR codes through the LottoMatik website.

Bettors can enter their preferred six-digit combination and mobile phone number on the website, which will generate a QR code that they can save on their phones.

The saved code can then be scanned using the LottoMatik machine whenever they want to place the same bet, eliminating the need to repeatedly enter their numbers.

He said the system is particularly useful for bettors who regularly play the same number combinations.

Orcullo also reminded bettors to keep their printed tickets in good condition because these will be needed for verification and prize claims.

Tickets must remain flat and should not be folded, crumpled, torn or deformed. They should also be kept away from hot surfaces and moisture, which could damage the thermal paper and affect the readability of the QR code.

If the QR code cannot be scanned, the ticket number can be entered manually into the device for verification.

The company also encouraged bettors to check the LottoMatik website for its rewards program and download the LottoMatik Rewards application, where ticket-based rewards and possible raffle or consolation prizes may be offered.

LottoMatik offers the same games available through the PCSO’s existing outlets, including 2D, 3D, 4D, six-digit games and jackpot games. The representatives also confirmed the availability of Small Town Lottery.

The winning numbers and results follow the PCSO’s national draws, while the corresponding prizes remain the same as those offered through traditional outlets.

For winnings below P10,000, registered sari-sari store agents may process and release the prizes. Winnings exceeding P10,000 must be claimed through the PCSO.

Orcullo said winning tickets must undergo authentication at a PCSO office, where LottoMatik verification devices are also available.

If the QR code cannot be read, the ticket information can be entered manually to confirm the winning combination.

For larger prizes, the PCSO’s Cebu office will coordinate with its central office in Manila to facilitate the validation and claiming process.

Winners of major prizes will be subject to the agency’s established claiming procedures.

Orcullo also reminded bettors that applicable taxes, including the 20 percent tax deduction on prizes covered by the law, will be deducted from their winnings.

The company said it also intends to make LottoMatik accessible to bettors in upland and far-flung communities, where traveling to traditional lotto outlets can be inconvenient and costly.

Orcullo said the technical team of its partner, Philippine Franchise Network, would provide assistance to agents experiencing connectivity or signal problems.

He said the initiative supports the PCSO’s goal of reaching communities that have limited access to its services.

The representatives also clarified that the POS devices are geotagged and are intended to operate only at the registered business location. Agents are not allowed to freely transfer the devices to another establishment.

However, they said there is no fixed distance requirement between LottoMatik agents, meaning businesses may operate near one another, subject to the technical team’s assessment and applicable requirements.

On whether existing traditional lotto franchise holders can also apply for LottoMatik, the representatives said the matter would have to be evaluated by the technical team on a case-to-case basis.

They noted that traditional lotto outlets already have devices capable of processing the same games, making a separate LottoMatik application potentially redundant.

The company said it has yet to encounter an actual application from a traditional lotto operator seeking to shift to the new system.

Roma and the other representatives encouraged Central Visayas residents to try the platform, saying its more convenient system could help increase access to PCSO games while supporting the agency’s charitable programs.

They stressed that proceeds from PCSO games help fund assistance for Filipinos, including patients requiring dialysis and other forms of medical support. (CAV)