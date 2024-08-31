73-year-old farmer's pursuit of agricultural degree

AT 73 years old, a farmer from the northern town of Tabogon, Cebu, has not given up on his dream of studying agriculture in college after completing senior high school in 2023 despite the financial constraints and his age.

Carlos Saladaga, a resident of Barangay Muabog in Tabogon, has not lost hope that he can still proceed to college and pursue the degree he desires at the Cebu Technological University (CTU) Barili Campus.

Though he has been farming for many years already, Saladaga said nothing beats having a deeper understanding and knowledge about agricultural techniques, sustainable farming practices, and the latest advancements in the field — something he said can be learned in school.

"Ang pagtuon sa taw way katapusan," said Saladaga. (There is no end to learning.)

"Para nako, reserba ang pag-edukar. Maong gusto ko gyud nga makatapos kay mas makasabot kay naa naman tinun-an. Mas luag ang pagplano," he added.

(For me, education is my fall back. That's why I'm so determined to finish my studies so I'll be better equipped. Planning would be more effective.)

Saladaga's story had gone viral in July 2023 after SunStar Cebu reported his achievement when he graduated senior high school at Daantabogon National High School. He was 72 years old back then.

Saladaga said when his story went viral, an organization focused on farming approached him and offered to sponsor him; however, the arrangement does not favor his pocket.

"I have to shell out money because it will be on a refund basis. I don't have enough budget for it," said Saladaga in Cebuano.

Saladaga believes an opportunity to continue his studies will come, but for the meantime, he has been keeping himself busy by being more active in activities in the municipality and tending to his farm.

Education

Saladaga had to stop going to high school after he graduated from elementary in 1963.

He said due to financial challenges, he had no choice but to work at an early age at a construction site.

After six decades, Saladaga decided to go back to school when Alternative Learning System (ALS) was established in Tabogon. He took General Academic Strand (GAS).

Saladaga's journey during senior high school was far from easy.

He said when he enrolled for Grade 11, he was bombarded with questions.

"Unsa'y kapuslanan?" (What's the point?) “Unsa'y makuha ana?" (What can you get from that?) “Inig human skwela, mutrabaho ka?" (After you finish school, will you work?)

These were just some of the questions that Saladaga repeatedly hear in his two years in senior high school.

"Daghan kay ko'g biaybiay nadunggan. Daghan ko'g wa nasabtan," he said. (I received ridicules. I did not understand why.)

But he refused to let it affect him. He said he had set his goals and he should continue, adding no one can help him but himself.

Farming is life

After graduating from Grade 12, Saladaga spent more time to seminars related to farming and agriculture in Tabogon, as well as in his farm.

He has been active in coordinating with the Tabogon municipal agriculture office, especially when there are planting initiatives.

He has also been the go-to-person of his neighbors who have questions about farming.

This, and his experience when he was in senior high school, prompted Saladaga to go active on social media and show his Facebook friends what he knows about farming.

"When I go to my farm, after doing my farm routines, I do Facebook live or I take videos and photos of the crops," said Saladaga.

"I like sharing what I know so that when the time comes that I forget all these things, somebody out there already learned from me at least," he added.

He said he realized there is a need to encourage the younger generation to be involved in agriculture.

He has done it when he was in senior high school, and he is hoping that by the time he can proceed to college and finish it, he can inspire more people to be interested in agriculture. / JJL