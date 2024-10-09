74-year-old grandma nabbed in Barangay Labangon drug bust

ROVING policemen apprehended an elderly woman after being caught peddling illegal drugs in Sitio La Tresas, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City, at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2024.

Police identified the suspect as Leonora Lascuña, a 74-year-old grandmother from A. Spolarium Street, Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City.

She is now detained at the Labangon Police Station, waiting for the filing of charges against her for breaking Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Taken from her were .15 grams of substance believed to be shabu with a standard drug price of P1,020.

According to Police Major Eraño Regidor, the chief of Labangon Police Station, Lascuña has no police record of being involved in illegal drug activity, but it turned out in their investigation that she served as a drug runner in exchange for a fee.

The Labangon police are still trying to identify Lascuna’s illegal drug supplier. (AYB)