77 suspended infra projects to resume

SEVENTY-SEVEN suspended projects in Cebu Province have been given the green light to continue.

Among those that will resume construction is a bulk water project in Malabuyoc town undertaken by SBK Construction Inc. in a joint venture with the controversial St. Gerard Construction.

St. Gerard is owned by contractor Cezarah Rowena “Sarah” Discaya who is now the subject of several investigations for alleged anomalous flood control projects.

A representative of SBK Construction Inc, Joe Kenneth Kwan Arbas, told media reporters on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, that the Capitol has allowed the project to resume as it only needs a power supply for the plant to

become operational.

Aside from the bulk water project in Malabuyoc, SBK also has another one in the town of Alegria.

The 77 projects that can now resume construction are among 154 provincial infrastructure projects being reviewed by Gov. Pamela Baricuatro. Of the number, 140 are under the construction division of the Provincial Engineering Office, while 14 projects are under its waterworks division.

Baricuatro initially suspended all ongoing projects to allow the Provincial Capitol to conduct a full audit and compliance review.

Baricuatro’s memorandum was issued on July 28, but the suspension took effect on Aug. 22.

On Sept. 4, the Capitol discovered that the two SBK bulk water projects are connected to the controversial Discayas.

While she clarified that there are no flood control projects under the Cebu Provincial Government, Baricuatro said on Wednesday, Sept. 10, that the suspension was necessary because if a project is “substandard,” it could create a “bigger problem” for the public.

Provincial Engineer Hector Jamora said the Capitol is still reviewing the projects.

He said SBK’s Malabuyoc bulk water project is 86 percent completed and needs power supply to become operational.

For power to be connected, the Provincial Board (PB) has to enter into partnership with power supplier Cebu Electric Cooperative Inc. (Cebeco) 1.

Arbas learned on Sunday, Sept. 7, that the PB had approved a resolution for Cebeco to provide electricity.

According to Arbas, the Provincial Engineering Office said that if the power supply is in place, the operation of Malabuyoc bulk water project can start by Dec. 31.

While the Malabuyoc project can resume, the Alegria project cannot since the license of the Discayas has been suspended.

According to Jamora, only 18 percent of the Alegria project has been completed.

Arbas said he will discuss with Capitol officials to find an option on how to go about the Alegria bulk water project. / CDF