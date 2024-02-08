79-year-old man arrested for sexually attacking granddaughter

A 79-YEAR-OLD grandfather who was accused of sexually abusing his 5-year-old granddaughter was arrested by the police past 7 a.m. on Thursday, February 8, 2024, in Barangay Bitoon, Dumanjug town, southwest Cebu.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Josefina Beriarmente, chief of the Women and Children's Protection Desk (WCPD) of Dumanjug Police Station, said in an interview with SunStar Cebu that Juan, real name withheld to protect the victim’s privacy, was arrested by virtue of an arrest warrant issued by Judge Noel Reyes Nerizon of the Regional Trial Court Branch 60 based in Barili town on February 2, 2024, for violating Republic Act 7610, also known as the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act.

However, the court allowed Juan to post a bail of P180,000 for his temporary liberty.

Beriarmente said that the incident happened on November 1, 2023.

She said the victim bought candies at a store when the suspect invited her to come over and requested her to play games on his cellphone.

But while the girl was playing, the suspect also touched her private part.

The grandfather’s sexual advances were cut short, when the victim’s mother called her as they were heading to the cemetery to light candles.

When asked by her mother what she did in the store, the child replied by saying that she was playing with a cell phone that her grandfather had provided her.

"Unya mitug-an sab ang bata nga samtang nagduwa siya sa cellphone! Ang suspek nagsigeg kupay-kupay sa iyang kinatawo," Beriarmente said.

(Then the girl also confessed that while she was playing with the cell phone, the suspect kept touching her genitals). (With TPT)