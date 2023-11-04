794 beneficiaries in Cebu, Lapu receive over P3M cash subsidies

TO ENHANCE community resilience and address vulnerabilities, 794 beneficiaries from Cebu and Lapu-Lapu cities received more than P3 million in cash subsidies while actively participating in community cleaning efforts and undergoing disaster response training.

This is through the Risk Resiliency Program (RRP) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) 7, which empowers communities in adapting and mitigating the effects of climate change.

Of the total number of beneficiaries, 318 participated in Cebu City’s “Gubat sa Baha: Bantay ug Limpyo sa Sapa Project,” while 476 engaged in the basic life support and fire fighting rescue training and guso (seaweed) farming projects in Lapu-Lapu City.

In a statement sent on Oct. 27, 2023, DSWD 7 said it disbursed a total of P3,453,900 in RRP cash subsidy for the chosen beneficiaries. Each beneficiary received P4,350 for their 10-day duty, following the prevailing regional wage rate of P435.

The “Gubat sa Baha: Bantay ug Limpyo sa Sapa Project” was initiated by the Cebu City government in August. Its primary objective is to restore and cleanse the rivers that traverse Bulacao, Guadalupe, Kinalumsan, Mahiga, Butuanon, Lahug and Estero de Parian, with the aim of mitigating flooding and overflow problems by clearing these waterways.

According to DSWD 7, this undertaking builds on the success of a previous project, participated in by 65 beneficiaries who worked on the restoration of Tagunol Creek. The beneficiaries of this project were the individuals living near these rivers, who are particularly vulnerable to disaster-related risks.

Subsidized training

In Lapu-Lapu City, select beneficiaries underwent basic life support, firefighting rescue and seaweed farming training.

Of the 476 beneficiaries in the city, 279 individuals from various barangays acquired basic life support and firefighting rescue skills.

DSWD 7 said this training is designed to proficiently equip and prepare beneficiaries for community emergencies, particularly when local government responders are not immediately available.

Furthermore, the 197 remaining beneficiaries were residents of Barangay Sabang in Olango Island, who participated in seaweed farming. After receiving theoretical training and engaging in practical fieldwork, the beneficiaries were able to establish seven seaweed nurseries.

DSWD 7 said seaweed’s high market demand and its potential to mitigate dynamite fishing made the training a valuable pursuit. The cultivated seaweed is used for various purposes in food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, fertilizers and industrial products.

Seaweed farming is considered an environmentally sustainable practice because seaweed can absorb excess nutrients from the water, potentially improving water quality and providing a habitat for marine species.

The RRP is a program of the Climate Change Adaptation, Mitigation and Disaster Risk Reduction Cabinet Cluster, of which DSWD is a member. The program offers temporary income opportunities in exchange for community work and capacity-building in disaster mitigation and management.

DSWD 7 said beneficiaries are selected based on vulnerability to climate hazards, watershed location, poverty levels and program commitment. / KJF WITH KOC