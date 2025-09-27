7K drug suspects nabbed in 9 months

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 arrested nearly 7,000 drug personalities from Jan. 1 to Sept. 25, 2025, as part of its intensified anti-illegal drug campaign across Central Visayas.

Over the nine-month period, PRO 7 conducted 6,003 anti-illegal drug operations, resulting in the apprehension of 6,995 suspects.

Authorities seized 111,948.80 grams of shabu with a standard drug price value of P761.2 million. They also confiscated dried marijuana leaves and plants valued at over P3.1 million, 250 grams of cocaine worth P1.3 million and 60 ecstasy pills amounting to P102,000.

Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan, the PRO 7 chief, highlighted that the continuous operations have led to the declaration of 1,600 barangays as drug-cleared since January of this year. Furthermore, 36 barangays have been confirmed as drug-free by the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing.

“This progress is a testament to the steadfast commitment of law enforcement, local government units and communities working together to make Central Visayas safer for all. We are steadily moving closer to our goal of a fully drug-cleared region,” Maranan said.

Maranan explained that PRO 7’s campaign is not only focused on supply reduction through arrests and drug seizures. They are also prioritizing demand reduction through awareness campaigns, education programs, rehabilitation initiatives and strong community engagement.

“Our comprehensive approach addresses the root causes of drug use, ensuring sustainable long-term success in our fight against illegal drugs,” Maranan added.

The PRO 7 chief urged the public to remain vigilant and united to achieve a peaceful and drug-free Central Visayas. / AYB