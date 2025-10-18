7K more seniors to get aid

FOR thousands of Cebu City’s elderly residents, the wait is almost over. After more than a decade of delays, 7,780 new qualified senior citizens will finally receive their long-overdue financial assistance on Oct. 25, 2025 — a payout that traces back to unpaid benefits from as far back as 2013.

The long wait

Under Cebu City Ordinance No. 2453, every qualified senior citizen is entitled to P12,000 in annual financial assistance. However, bureaucratic delays, budget constraints, and past irregularities kept the money from reaching many of the city’s elderly beneficiaries.

Now, the City Government says the wait ends this month.

“Our beloved lolos and lolas will finally receive what’s due to them. No more waiting for one year. No more uncertainty,” Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival said in a Facebook post on Oct. 17.

City Hall confirmed that the distribution will cover unpaid amounts from previous years. Seniors will receive their cash at designated barangay or city-level sites, while those unable to travel can have their assistance delivered directly to their homes through the Office of Senior Citizens Affairs (Osca).

Officials said this release aims to “zero out” all pending claims and restore the city’s commitment to its elderly residents — many of whom have been waiting patiently, some for nearly a decade.

What seniors should know

Who qualifies?

Registered senior citizens listed under Osca with complete documentation.

What should they bring?

Valid identification and supporting papers as advised by their barangay offices.

Can someone else claim it for them?

Yes. Home delivery or authorized representative options will be coordinated by Osca for those with mobility issues.

Senior rights on the road

In a related development, the city’s push to support the elderly doesn’t stop with financial aid. The Cebu City Council has also taken steps to protect senior citizens’ rights as commuters after one was reportedly denied a fare discount by a public utility jeepney conductor last month.

An anonymous senior citizen filed a complaint saying that on Sept. 21, a conductor on a Mango Yellow modern jeepney (MPUJ) initially refused to honor the 20-percent senior discount during a trip from IT Park to Talisay City. The discount was only granted after a heated exchange.

Councilor Winston Pepito, author of the measure responding to the case, said the act clearly violated the Senior Citizens Act (Republic Act 7432), which mandates fare discounts for seniors, persons with disabilities, and students.

“The conductor clearly showed untoward behavior against a senior citizen by refusing to give the fare discount as provided under the law,” the council’s resolution stated.

City Council action

To prevent similar incidents, the Council passed a resolution urging the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to:

Conduct seminars and refresher courses for public transport drivers, conductors, and operators;

Reinforce passenger rights awareness; and

Require visible fare matrices, proper uniforms, and ID cards in all public vehicles.

The Council also called on the PUV operator, driver, and conductor involved in the complaint to explain and face appropriate action.

Why It Matters

Both efforts — the cash aid distribution and the protection of transport privileges — underline one message: Cebu City’s seniors deserve not just assistance, but dignity.

For many elderly residents, financial aid means groceries, medicine, and a bit of relief from rising costs. For others, being treated with respect on public transport is a matter of everyday fairness.

After years of waiting and small injustices, the City’s recent actions mark a hopeful step toward honoring both the law and the lives of its senior citizens. / CAV with Bryce Ken Abellon, USJR Intern