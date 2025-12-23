8 Badjaos rescued in joint operation

AUTHORITIES rescued eight members of the Badjao community for begging along a major intersection in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City, around 1:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025.

The joint operation, conducted by the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), the Cebu City Anti-Mendicancy Office, and the Department of Social Welfare and Services, took place at the corner of Cardinal Rosales Ave. and F. Cabahug St. The individuals, originally from Jolo, Sulu, are residents of Sitio Nava, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

The rescue followed complaints from a concerned citizen two months ago regarding beggars knocking on car windows and boarding public utility vehicles while carrying small children.

Anti-Mendicancy Ordinance

Lt. Col. Jose Losbaños, CCPO information officer, said the activities violated City Ordinance 163, also known as the Anti-Mendicancy Ordinance. He noted that the practice poses safety risks and contributes to traffic congestion.

“It causes danger and at the same time causes traffic on our public roads,” Losbaños said.

The rescued individuals, identified as Vanessa, 23; Shoraywa, 29; Esmelinda, 34; Salbeta, 30; Nolayda, 42; Jolina, 27; Alma, 45; and Josaline, 52, were brought to the Mabolo Police Station.

Losbaños said police will continue to assist local agencies in these operations as the city prepares for the upcoming Sinulog festival and the Association of South East Asian Nations Summit next month. / AYB