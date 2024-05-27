8 burger hotspots in Cebu for International Burger Day

International Burger Day, celebrated on May 28, is the perfect excuse to chow down on your burger cravings guilt-free. What makes this day even better is that Cebuanos are big fans of burgers. From affordable options to premium picks, here are the top spots to satisfy your burger cravings in the city.

Chef Marquin’s Burger

Location: IT Park, Skyrise 3 Qualfon Building, Cebu City

This TikTok sensation burger house is making waves with its flavor-packed burgers and dramatic presentation of flame and smoke. With options ranging from wallet-friendly to more extravagant choices, Cheesemosa Burgers and the All-in Burger, known as the “Big Mountain,” are both excellent picks for a delicious day out. The best part? All these flaming burgers are crafted using locally sourced products.