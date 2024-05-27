8 burger hotspots in Cebu for International Burger Day

International Burger Day, celebrated on May 28, is the perfect excuse to chow down on your burger cravings guilt-free. What makes this day even better is that Cebuanos are big fans of burgers. From affordable options to premium picks, here are the top spots to satisfy your burger cravings in the city.
Chef Marquin’s Burger
Location: IT Park, Skyrise 3 Qualfon Building, Cebu City
This TikTok sensation burger house is making waves with its flavor-packed burgers and dramatic presentation of flame and smoke. With options ranging from wallet-friendly to more extravagant choices, Cheesemosa Burgers and the All-in Burger, known as the “Big Mountain,” are both excellent picks for a delicious day out. The best part? All these flaming burgers are crafted using locally sourced products.
Buns Burger Bombs
Location: Robinsons Galleria, Cebu City
These grab-and-go mini burgers might just be the newest trend in the city. Despite their size, they pack a punch with compact, finger-licking flavors. One of the owners shared that the inspiration came from the beloved “90s bulilit burgers.” With fun flavors like chicken teriyaki and Korean pork bulgogi in The Original Series, and creative options in the Pitzger Series (a portmanteau of pizza and burger), these mini burgers are set to become a local favorite.
Dubby’s Ultimate Burgers
Location: 245 Ouano Ave, Mandaue City, Cebu
A classic double cheeseburger is unbeatable at the award-winning burger house, Dubby’s. This restaurant skips the usual ketchup and mayonnaise, instead offering its own secret sauces with varying levels of spiciness. The owner uses torta molds to give the burger buns a distinctive wavy crisscross pattern, setting their brand apart. With 15 juicy burger variations on the menu, Dubby’s also stands out for its commitment to inclusivity, proudly hiring persons with disabilities (PWD) and providing them with valuable employment opportunities.
Kuya Warwar’s
Location: Dumlog Food Park, Talisay City, Cebu, Sambag 1, Urgello, Cebu City
If you crave a Chili Cheese Burger featuring a blend of classic and ground beef with Mexican spices, Kuya Warwar’s place has perfected this recipe. Their Classic Quarter Pounder Burger is another must-try at this beloved burger house. Whether it’s a date night, a casual meal with friends or a special family gathering, Kuya Warwar’s burgers are perfect for lingering over good conversations and savoring every bite.
Better Burger
Location: SSY Business Center, Salinas Drive, Cebu City
Whether you want vegan, pescatarian, or a classic burger, Better Burger is the best option. Its diverse menu offers flavors that will keep you coming back for more. Try the Cajun Shrimp with remoulade sauce and shrimp poppers, the Nashville Chicken with sliced dill pickles and spicy fried boneless chicken thigh, or the Philly Cheese with a 100 percent beef patty, caramelized onions and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. At Better Burger, the hits just keep on coming.
Burg Haus
Location: Ayala Center Cebu,
Cebu City
Digging in a burger and beer combo at Burg Haus is an unbeatable experience. Its meaty burger options are not only sizzling but visually appealing, with layers of ingredients stacked neatly. Burg Haus Cebu is truly on point when it comes to smash burgers. Their Classic Smashes feature 100 percent beef patties pressed to perfection, while the Mushroom Melt Smashes stacks sautéed mushrooms. And for those craving cheese and coleslaw, the Cheese-law Smashed burgers combine these toppings into one delicious bite.
Burger Joint
Location: Multiple branches across the city
Every Cebuano knows the classic spot for burgers: Burger Joint. Since 2000, their burger and onion rings combo has remained a beloved favorite. At Burger Joint, you’ll find white bread buns, fresh onions, ripe tomatoes, flame-grilled patties and crisp lettuce in every bite. The menu has expanded to include a variety of options such as the 3 Cheese Double Burger, Bacon Mushroom Cheese Burger, Crispy Fish Fillet and the iconic Joint Burgers, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Angel’s burger
Location: Multiple branches across the city and province
Most, if not all, Cebuanos grew up savoring the nostalgic taste of Angel’s cheeseburger, or at least enjoying its drooling scent after school. Angel’s Burger is the most budget-friendly option on this list, offering juicy and sizzling burgers for under P50. The iconic stalls of Angel’s Burger are a beloved sight, prompting fond memories while still delivering delicious flavors. No burger day would be complete without including Angel’s Burger, a true Filipino favorite that continues to stay.