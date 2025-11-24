8 Business owners, orgs shine at 2025 grand chamber awards

THE Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, honored eight entrepreneurs and organizations for their leadership, innovation, and community impact at the 2025 Grand Chamber Awards (GCA).

For over 26 years, the GCA has stood as a hallmark of entrepreneurial excellence in Cebu. It recognizes the remarkable achievements and ethical practices of Cebuano entrepreneurs.

Monday night’s celebration highlighted the growing role of Cebu-based companies and organizations in driving regional economic development amid natural and economic disruptions.

Daniel O. Ong, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Treasure Island Industrial Corp., was named Entrepreneur of the Year for steering Island Paints’ expansion into a nationally respected brand. Ong was cited for stabilizing the company through crises, including the Covid-19 pandemic and a 2023 plant fire, while professionalizing family governance and investing in people and sustainability.

GT Cosmetics Manufacturing Inc. founder and chairman Engr. Leonora Salvane was awarded Innovation Leader of the Year. Salvane’s company, which began as a small kitchen operation producing handmade soaps, now operates a modern Cebu facility with Halal, ISO 22716, and FDA certifications. Judges praised her disciplined product development and adherence to global-quality standards.

Other awardees

Immuni Global Inc. CEO Jose Aaron Roska Espina was named Socially Responsible Entrepreneur of the Year for expanding ImmuniPlus, an all-natural supplement brand that now reaches 40 provinces. Espina’s sourcing model channels income to rural and coastal communities, reinforcing the company’s “by Filipinos, for Filipinos” ethos.

RuralNet Inc. founder and CEO Justin Daniel Tan Arcenass was chosen Young Entrepreneur of the Year. Arcenass was credited for reshaping micro-insurance by making policies simpler and more accessible. RuralNet now insures more than five million Filipinos and delivers claims 75 percent faster than industry averages.

Xeleqt Technology Innovations Inc. CEO and co-founder Engr. Norman Curato received the Technopreneur of the Year award. His company’s artificial intelligence-powered workforce and logistics platform has gained national recognition, including the 2024 KMC Startup Awards’ Most Innovative Product of the Year, and now serves nearly 1,000 paying customers.

The Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year award went to Loi G. Cabahug, president of LC Trade and Cooling Services Corp., for growing a startup into a full-service HVAC company trusted by major businesses across Cebu. His leadership was cited for combining technical skill with a strong “heart for service.”

Two organizations were also recognized.

ATUA Midtown received a Special Citation for urban hospitality innovation and community-centric development, aligning with CCCI’s Lead AMUST agenda promoting sustainable and inclusive growth. The Cebu Mice Alliance was honored for strengthening Cebu’s standing as a global business events hub through industry collaboration and the launch of the first-ever Mice Guidebook for Cebu.

Additional citations went to The Molave Community Marketplace for advancing community-driven entrepreneurship and Ukay Ta Bai for pioneering inclusive thrift-based enterprise and circular-economy solutions.

Unwavering

CCCI president Jay Yuvallos praised the honorees for turning challenges into opportunities.

He acknowledged the difficulties Cebu faced this year, including the earthquake in northern Cebu, tropical storm Tino’s impact on the tri-cities and Talisay, and systemic challenges testing public trust.

“Yet, our business leaders stood unwavering. They invested, innovated, and supported their communities, reinforcing Cebu’s position as a premier investment destination,” he said.

Yuvallos emphasized that these awards reflect more than financial success.

"Their success is measured not only in profits, but in lives improved, jobs created, and communities uplifted. They remind us that life is not about making money or making a name, but about making a difference," he said.