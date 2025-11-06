8 dead, 15 missing as Balamban remains cut off after ‘Tino’

EIGHT people were confirmed dead, four injured, and 15 others remained missing in Balamban, Cebu following the onslaught of Typhoon Tino on November 4, 2025, said the Cebu Provincial Government.

Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) chief Dennis Francis Pastor said the figures were based on reports from Capitol personnel deployed to the municipality, which has been isolated due to landslides and road blockages.

Initial assessments showed that 29 barangays sustained damage.

The 33 evacuation centers in the municipality are currently housing 2,216 individuals or 567 displaced families.

The Transcentral Highway also remains impassable due to multiple landslides in Barangays Cansamoroy and Gaas in Balamban, and Barangay Uling in Naga City, cutting off access to midwestern Cebu.

All barangays in Balamban are without electricity and communication, causing water supply interruptions. Only the town’s port area has intermittent signal access.

The Province has deployed personnel and heavy equipment to clear roads and restore access so that relief and rescue operations can reach the affected communities as soon as possible. (JJL)