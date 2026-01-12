8 DPWH officials relieved amid probe

THE head of the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH 7) is among eight DPWH officials relieved from their posts pending investigation.

DPWH 7 Director Danilo Villa was identified by DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon during a media briefing Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, as among the eight local officials relieved from their posts. The list includes four regional directors, two assistant regional directors, and two district engineers.

“We are officially relieving [them] today for various reasons, specifically because there are ongoing investigations here, which I cannot fully disclose to you. But suffice it to say, we are investigating a lot of people in the department,” Dizon said.

“This is the initial batch of officials who have been relieved,” he added.

Aside from Villa, the other regional directors ordered relieved were Ronnel M. Tan of Ilocos Region, Jovel G. Mendoza of Calabarzon, and Virgilio C. Eduardo of Bicol.

Also relieved were assistant regional directors Neil C. Farala of Mimaropa and Annie S. Dela Vega of Bicol, as well as district engineers Ruel V. Umali of the Metro Manila 3rd District Engineering Office (DEO) and Manny B. Bulusan of the South Manila DEO.

Three other officials were also relieved for failing to meet the qualification standards of the Civil Service Commission.

They were Officer-in-Charge district engineers Sherylann Gonzales of the La Union 1st DEO, Roy Pacanan of the Iloilo City DEO and Peter Scheller Soco of the Leyte 4th DEO.

In a related development, Dizon said he will testify in the Sandiganbayan trial on the flood control case against former lawmaker Zaldy Co, set for Jan. 20.

“I don’t know what the rules of the Sandiganbayan [are], if it is open. I’m not sure. I’m just announcing to you that I will testify in the case in Oriental Mindoro of former Cong. Zaldy Co,” he said.

“We will give you updates on my sworn testimony in that case. Since I am the complainant in many of these cases, you will see me testifying in many cases in the coming weeks [and] months. It is part of the process of holding those who should be held accountable,” Dizon added. / PNA