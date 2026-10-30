8 drivers, conductors test positive for shabu

CONFIRMATORY Tests have confirmed that eight drivers and conductors who initially tested positive for illegal drugs during a surprise drug testing operation conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7 at the South Bus and North Bus Terminals on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, also tested positive for shabu.

According to Leia Alcantara, information officer of PDEA 7, those who tested positive include three bus drivers, three taxi drivers, and two conductors.

Alcantara said PDEA 7 will endorse the names of the drivers and conductors to the local government units (LGUs) where they reside so they can receive appropriate intervention.

They will undergo drug dependency examinations and await PDEA 7's assessment to determine whether they qualify for community-based or facility-based drug rehabilitation programs.

PDEA 7 assured that it will continue to assist the individuals until they can return to their communities free from drug dependency.

The agency will also forward the confirmatory test results to the Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7 for appropriate administrative action.

LTO 7 Director Wendel Dinglasan earlier said the licenses of drivers found to be using illegal drugs would be confiscated and subjected to revocation proceedings.

“Isu-subject po natin yan sa revocation proceedings but always with due process,” Dinglasan said.

A total of 437 bus, taxi, and van-for-hire (V-hire) drivers and conductors underwent surprise drug testing conducted by PDEA 7 under its Oplan Harabas.

The operation is part of the intensified preparations of PDEA 7 and other government agencies for the expected increase in public transportation activity during the observance of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day on November 1 and 2, 2026. (AYB)