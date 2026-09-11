8 gold medals, 1 silver, 1 world-class statement

Before the races began, Kyle Wong, Innovations Head of BMD, reminded the team of a principle that would define its campaign: “Great wins, great victories come with an important reminder: stay humble.”

John Paul Maunes, founder and team manager of PADS, said the medals tell only part of the story.

“If you look at it from the outside, it may seem like it was easy for PADS. But once you’re inside the boat, that’s where you truly see the determination, commitment, and fighting spirit of every paddler.”

Despite challenges and circumstances that could have kept them from competing, PADS Omega stayed the course—and showed the world that they belonged among the best.

“It was never an easy race, and this was a victory that we earned and deserved together as a team,” Maunes said.

More than a medal haul, PADS Omega’s Taiwan campaign became a story of resilience, unity, faith, and the relentless determination to finish what they started.

Eight golds. One silver. One team.

A victory earned together. (SPONSORED CONTENT)