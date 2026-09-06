8 golden rules for kidney health

September’s cancer-awareness observances offer a reminder that cancer care goes beyond the disease itself.

Cancer treatment can involve more than targeting cancer cells. Some treatments and complications can also affect other organs, including the kidneys, making kidney health an important part of a patient’s overall care.

At the 8th Cebu Cancer Fair, held on Aug. 29, 2026, at Oakridge Pavilion in Mandaue City, internist-nephrologist and breast cancer survivor Dr. Angelica Kuizon, in partnership with the Philippine Society of Medical Oncology (PSMO), discussed the connection between cancer care and kidney health.

Drawing from the points outlined in Dr. Kuizon’s presentation, here are eight golden rules for keeping the kidneys healthy during a cancer journey and beyond.

1. Keep fit and active

Regular exercise helps control weight, blood pressure and blood sugar, all of which can affect kidney health.

For most healthy adults, aiming for at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity each week can help support overall health.

During cancer treatment, however, the appropriate level of activity may vary depending on a patient’s condition and should be discussed with their healthcare team.

2. Eat a healthy diet

A balanced diet is another way to support kidney health.

Kuizon’s presentation emphasized maintaining a healthy weight and limiting salt intake, while choosing more fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean sources of protein.

Excessive sugar, unhealthy fats and highly processed foods are best limited.

For cancer patients, nutritional needs can vary depending on their treatment and condition, so dietary changes should be discussed with a healthcare professional.

3. Check your blood sugar

Keeping blood sugar under control is important because diabetes is a major risk factor for kidney disease.

Regular monitoring can help identify problems and, when paired with appropriate management, reduce the risk of long-term kidney damage.

4. Check your blood pressure

High blood pressure can damage the kidneys over time and may not always cause noticeable symptoms.

Regular blood pressure checks can help catch elevated readings early and allow patients to manage them with lifestyle changes, medication or both when recommended by a doctor.

5. Take appropriate fluid intake

Staying hydrated supports normal kidney function, but the right amount of fluid is not the same for everyone.

Kuizon noted that around two liters, or eight cups, a day is a typical guide for healthy adults, although fluid needs can change depending on climate, activity and a person’s health condition.

Cancer patients should follow their doctor’s advice, particularly if their treatment or kidney condition requires fluid restriction.

6. Don’t smoke

Smoking can affect blood vessels and reduce blood flow to the kidneys, adding another risk to kidney health.

Not smoking, or quitting if you smoke, can benefit both kidney and overall health.

7. Limit use of NSAIDs and other nephrotoxic drugs

Some medicines can be harmful to the kidneys, particularly when used too often or at high doses.

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen, can increase the risk of kidney injury, especially among people who already have kidney problems or are dehydrated.

Before regularly taking painkillers, supplements or other medicines, check with a doctor about whether they are appropriate for you.

8. Get tested if you have risk factors

Kidney disease can develop without obvious symptoms, making testing especially important for people who have risk factors.

Those with diabetes, high blood pressure or a history of kidney disease may need regular kidney-function checks.

Common tests include creatinine and eGFR, which help assess how well the kidneys filter waste, as well as urinalysis and urine tests that can detect abnormalities such as protein.

Why kidney health matters in cancer care

The kidneys can be affected by both cancer and its treatment.

Some chemotherapy drugs, including cisplatin, carboplatin and high-dose methotrexate, can damage the kidneys. Certain immunotherapies can cause inflammation of kidney tissue, while radiation involving areas around the kidneys can also cause injury.

Cancer itself can also affect kidney function. Tumors can block the urinary tract, while conditions such as tumor lysis syndrome can release large amounts of cellular waste into the bloodstream. Some cancers can also cause high calcium levels or abnormal proteins that affect the kidneys.

This is why kidney function may be checked before and during certain cancer treatments. Keeping the kidneys healthy can help doctors monitor treatment safely and catch complications early.

The eight rules are simple, but their importance extends beyond cancer care.