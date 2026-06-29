8 nabbed for drunk driving in Talisay

EIGHT motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol during a two-day joint road safety operation conducted by the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO 7), the Philippine National Police, and the Talisay City Traffic and Transportation Office.

The operation, held on June 26 and 27, 2026, targeted violations of Republic Act 10586, or the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013.

LTO 7 said the eight drivers tested positive for alcohol impairment and were apprehended during roadside inspections.

Cases are now being prepared against the violators in accordance with existing laws. (DPC)