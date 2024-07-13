8 student-athletes remain hospitalized in Cebu City

ONLY eight of the 89 student-athletes under observation remain admitted in various hospitals and medical facilities in Cebu City, an official from the Department of Education (DepEd) reported on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

The Palarong Pambansa student-athletes who remain hospitalized are now in stable condition, according to DepEd Assistant Secretary Francis Cesar Bringas.

Bringas said once the athletes’ health improves, they will be discharged.

The majority of the student-athletes have been diagnosed with dengue, a mosquito-borne disease, and have been experiencing mild symptoms, he added.

Bringas said these student-athletes contracted dengue before arriving in Cebu City.

He added that some student-athletes sustained minor injuries, such as sprained ankles, and one case of acute appendicitis that required immediate surgery.

“We are in constant coordination with the (Cebu) City Health Office when it comes to the health status of our athletes and part of our delegation, and they are very responsive, the City Health Office including the hospitals,” Bringas said.

Cebu City Sports Commission chairman John Pages said the City Government deployed at least 600 medical practitioners and volunteers spread out in over 30 playing venues and 20 billeting quarters.

Pages said a makeshift infirmary or medical station was established at the Cebu City Sports Center to cater to minor injuries. The medical station also offers diagnostic and testing, treatment, counseling and rehabilitation.

On Friday, July 12, Cebu City Medical Center medical director Dr. Peter Mancao told SunStar Cebu that around 129 Palaro student-athletes have sought medical attention at the hospital.

Out of 23 total admissions, 11 patients remain hospitalized and are receiving treatment.

The majority of cases were dengue-related, but all are in stable condition. He said some athletes suffered from pneumonia and food poisoning, but those patients have already been treated and

discharged. / EHP