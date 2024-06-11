8-year-old boy drowns in spring in Dalaguete, Cebu

An eight-year-old boy drowned while swimming in Luyang Spring in Barangay Obong, Dalaguete, Cebu, around 12:30 p.m. last Sunday, June 9, 2024.

The victim was identified as Khart Vydam Salonoy Purlas, a Grade 2 pupil from Barangay Pugalo, Alcoy, Cebu.

The spring water has a depth of five feet.

According to the Dalaguete police, the victim was seen by his younger sibling swimming with his friends prior to the incident.

Purlas was rushed to the Cardinal Rosales Memorial Hospital in Dalaguete town where he was declared dead on arrival. (DVG, TPT)