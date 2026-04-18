80 barangays get P40M fuel boost

FLEET cards were distributed to 80 barangays to sustain operations amid rising fuel prices, specifically for transportation, emergency response and frontline services.

Each barangay received P500,000 credited to the cards for the fuel needs of emergency response and garbage collection vehicles.

Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) president Franklin Ong led the distribution and signing of the Acknowledgment and Agreement forms on Friday, April 17, 2026, at the ABC office.

Mayor Nestor Archival, City Administrator Albert Tan and Chief of Staff Kenneth Siasar handed over the assistance.

Barangay officials received the cards to ensure the delivery of basic services, mobility-related operations and emergency response.

The agreement states the fuel allocation is valid from April 17 to May 17, or until fully consumed.

The Office of the Mayor and the Liga ng mga Barangay determined the allocation based on the operational needs of each barangay.

The Cebu City Government is also finalizing a proposed P35-million subsidy program to support drivers affected by fuel prices.

During a recent City Council budget hearing, Siasar said the City is consolidating data to identify beneficiaries, including jeepney drivers, taxi drivers, delivery riders and motorcycle-for-hire operators.

Siasar said the financial assistance will be distributed “equitably” rather than equally, noting some sectors may receive less if they already benefited from National Government aid.

The program expects to cover 10,000 to 15,000 drivers with funds from the City’s maintenance and other operating expenses.

City Council members raised concerns over the lack of guidelines and validation mechanisms, warning that the absence of safeguards could lead to misallocation.

Some councilors proposed requiring barangay certification of beneficiary lists, while others cautioned the process could be politicized ahead of the barangay elections.

Other suggestions included working with transport groups and cooperatives for verification.

Siasar said the priority is to provide immediate relief, with the subsidy released in cash once guidelines and beneficiary lists are finalized. / CAV