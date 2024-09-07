80 families affected by Labangon blaze allowed to rebuild in same area

EIGHTY families affected by the fire that hit Barangay Labangon in August can still rebuild their homes despite an ongoing land dispute, Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024.

In the meantime, the affected families displaced by the fire that struck Bugnay 2, Sitio Lutaw-Lutaw last Aug. 17 requested Garcia to extend their stay at the Labangon BLISS Elementary School, which served as their evacuation center pending their return to their homes.

“Makabalik ra gihapon sila, but of course, naa lang ta’y measures nga i-set up nga dapat reblocking gamay (They can still return, but of course, we just need to set up some measures, like a bit of reblocking),” Garcia said.

Garcia added that he has no problem with extending their stay at the school as long as the Department of Education agrees, and as long as it will not affect regular classes of the students.

On Friday, Garcia led the distribution of financial assistance to the affected families.

Department of Social Welfare and Services head Portia Basmayor said that fire victim-families whose houses fell under the destroyed or damaged category will each receive a P20,000 cash aid.

Other assistance

Sharers and renters will receive P10,000, while lodgers are entitled to P5,000 in financial assistance.

Aside from the financial aid, Basmayor said the fire victim-families also received additional housing materials, such as GI sheets, plywood and planks to be used in the construction of their new homes.

“After unta sila makadawat sa ilahang financial kay pwede na unta sila mohawa sa evacuation center,” Basmayor said.

(They are supposed to leave the evacuation center after receiving their financial assistance.)

She said the land where the fire victims once had their homes is under dispute, as it is believed to be private property.

“So ilaha usab ihipos ang ilahang housing materials. Mao to ang akong gi-ingon nila nga ang ilahang kwarta nga madawat kay hiposon ug ayaw usik-usika,” she added.

She said the fire victim families can also ask assistance from the DSWS on their other needs such as medical, among others.

The fire incident last Aug. 17, caused P1.3 million in property damage and displaced around 81 families. According to reports, 46 houses were completely destroyed, and six were partially damaged. / EHP