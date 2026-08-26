80 hospital workers in Bogo get regular status

ABOUT 80 health care workers at Cebu Provincial Hospital (CPH) in Bogo City had taken their oaths as regular, promoted and appointed employees of the Cebu provincial government, part of the province’s effort to strengthen its health care workforce and improve patient care.

The employees include nurses, medical technologists, radiologic technologists, nursing attendants and midwives.

Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro said the appointments recognize the workers’ years of service and sacrifice.

“Behind this oath are years of hard work, patience, sacrifice and service. Some of you may have waited years for this opportunity — and today, finally, you can say that your hard work has been recognized. That is why I am very happy for you,” Baricuatro said.

She urged the newly regularized employees to remain committed to their duties and serve the public responsibly.

CPH Bogo chief Dr. Zoraisa Yorango said another batch of hospital workers is expected to be regularized.

About 118 health care workers in Balamban also took their oaths for regular positions in the first week of August as part of the province’s continuing effort to build up its health care workforce. / ANV