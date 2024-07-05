80% of Palaro delegates already in Cebu

APPROXIMATELY 80 percent of the delegates for Palarong Pambansa 2024 have arrived already, said Cebu City Sports Commissioner John Pages on Friday, July 5, 2024.

In a phone interview, Pages said that the 12,000 athletes, coaches, teams, and officials representing the 19 delegations have been arriving in Cebu City.

"The teams have been arriving by batches, and we expect everyone to be here by tomorrow, Saturday," he said.

When asked about the approximate number of athletes arriving as of July 5, Pages said it would be 80 percent by the end of the day.

The Northern Mindanao delegation arrived in Cebu City around 6:20 a.m., followed by delegates from Zamboanga Peninsula.

On July 4, delegates from the Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, and Palawan arrived.

On July 3, those from Cagayan Valley, Caraga, and Davao Region arrived in Cebu City.

Pages said the Department of Education principals and teachers representing the 20 billeting schools have been preparing for the delegations' arrival.

He said the athletes have been leaving their billeting quarters to visit the playing venues to get an actual feel for the games.

"We have opened up the facilities so they can train before the actual competition from July 11 to 15," said Pages.

He added that the teams assigned for the opening on July 9 and closing on July 16 have been meeting.

The Palarong Pambansa will open on July 9, 2024 with a Parade on Osmeña Boulevard at 3:30 p.m. and an opening ceremony at 5 p.m.

The event will conclude with a closing ceremony on July 16 at 5 p.m. at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Pages said the Cebu Provincial Government will shoulder the entire cost of the July 16 closing ceremony, which amounts to P8 million.

"We expect a spectacular, never-seen-before show," he said. (JPS)