800 personnel to secure ‘kalagkalag’ in Lapu-Lapu City

MORE than 800 police officers will be deployed to secure public going to cemeteries in Lapu-Lapu City on All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on Nov. 1-2, 2024.

The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) will deploy its personnel on Monday, Oct. 28, to public and private cemeteries, including Humay-Humay Cemetery and private cemeteries in Barangays Marigondon and Mactan, LCPO spokesman Lt. Col. Christian Torres told reporters on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

In a separate interview, City Traffic Management System (CTMS) head Mario Napule said they will enforce road closures from 4 a.m. to midnight on both Nov. 1 and 2. The observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day is known as “kalagkalag” in most Cebuano-speaking areas.

Napule said 20 to 30 CTMS personnel will be deployed at the Humay-Humay Cemetery, while 15 will be assigned to a private cemetery in Barangay Marigondon and another four to a private cemetery in Barangay Mactan.

The security plan includes:

Strategic deployment of police officers at cemetery entrances and exits.

Support from barangay tanods serving as force multipliers.

Designated parking areas with specific restrictions.

Strict prohibition of weapons, alcoholic beverages, and gambling items within cemetery grounds.

Special assistance for pregnant women, persons with disabilities, and senior citizens.

The LCPO and CTMS are coordinating efforts to prevent traffic congestion on streets and routes leading to cemeteries.

Authorities advise residents and visitors to plan their cemetery visits accordingly and follow all posted traffic advisories. / DPC