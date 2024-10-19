800% rate increase eyed for health services

RATES for several medical and health services at the Cebu City Health Department (CCHD), Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) and Guba Community Hospital could increase by around 800 percent if the City Council approves the proposed adjustment.

City Councilor Joy Pesquera pushed for the proposed amendments on Section 67, Chapter 18 of the Omnibus Tax Ordinance of Cebu City during the regular session on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024.

Pesquera said the amendments aim to increase and standardize fees and charges for services provided by the three City-owned health facilities.

Rate adjustments are necessary, as it was 14 years ago when the last amendments were approved, Pesquera said. It will also address rising operational costs and ensure that the facilities can continue to provide quality care.

“It’s high time we have to upgrade the rates, in order as well as to be comparable to at least the PhilHealth (Philippine Health Insurance Corp.) rate,” Pesquera said.

In a text message on Saturday, Oct. 19, Pesquera told SunStar Cebu that the majority of these services will be charged to PhilHealth, and it will reduce out-of-pocket costs for many individuals in response to the financial impact of the rate adjustment on patients.

Amendments

According to the proposed ordinance, Section 67 reads “fees and charges for services rendered” for permits that might be issued, such as P100 for medical certificates, certificates of confinement, live birth certificates, certified true copy death certificates, employment, travel and among others; P150 for medico-legal certificates, affidavits such as authority to use surname of father and late registration; P200 for retyping a birth certificate; and P10 for a photocopy per page.

Dental fees range from P200 for consultation to P1,900 for impacted tooth surgery on a case-to-case basis. This includes other services such as oral prophylaxis or cleaning, tooth extraction, temporary and permanent filling, cementation of crowns or bridges, and others.

Organ imaging services through CT scan range from P5,769 for a dental scan to P23,748.45 for an angiogram. MRI scans range from P8,249.38 for a kidney scan to P186,280 for a whole-body scan.

For X-ray services, the rates will increase from P120 for the cheapest 8x10” scan to P290 for a chest PA/AP scan for adults, while the pediatric chest scan will cost P350.

The dialysis fee for AV Fistula New will be P7,447.02, while CVC New will be charged P8,347.32.

Fees for labor and delivery rooms include P5,000 for emergency room delivery; P8,000 for forceps-assisted delivery; and P1,800 for essential newborn care. Package delivery will be charged P10,140, while institutional delivery will be P6,500.

There will be an increase for clinical microscopy such as routine urinalysis to P263 from P30; pregnancy test to P385 from P100; P368 increase for complete blood count (CBC) from P60; and routine stool exam to P255 from P30.

The proposed amendments set charges for the Ward at P600; P2,500 for the Intensive Care Unit (ICU); and P1,200 for the Neonatal ICU, Pediatric ICU and Special Newborn Care Unit.

Rates for the doctor’s visit and professional fees are to be covered by the PhilHealth packages.

Public Hearing

Representatives from Guba Community Hospital, CCMC, CCHD and the Department of Health (DOH) agreed with the proposed amendment, citing the need to adjust the rates and charges that these medical facilities have rendered.

CCHD head Dr. Daisy Villa, during the public hearing, agreed with the proposal to adjust the fees and charges on the rendered services of CCHD.

Among these was the sanitary permit, in which it was free of charge, however, several establishments failed to display it in the conspicuous place or secured the permit upon their inspection, Villa said.

However, Pesquera clarified that the sanitary permit falls under the Sanitary Code of the City of Cebu and not the tax code, and she assured that there are ongoing measures seeking to amend the discrepancy in the fees.

Pesquera also said that the majority of the services rendered at CCHD are free of charge. If rates and charges are continuously charged, they can be covered by the PhilHealth Konsulta Package.

Villa agreed and explained that the majority of the services, such as laboratories, can be charged to the PhilHealth package, while it will be an avenue for more beneficiaries to be enrolled in the PhilHealth program.

Mary Rose Lubino, CCMC assistant chief of hospital for administration services, agreed with the proposed amendment, citing that it has been 14 years since the rate was updated.

Lubino said the CCMC has been offering additional services that currently do not have set rates or charges for the public.

She also agreed with Pesquera’s suggestion that the charges and fees on items found at the central supplies, such as cotton and other items, and materials taken from the pharmacies will be charged not more than 20 percent of the actual cost of procurement from the bids and awards committee and shall be based on the prices recommended by the pharmacies and approved by the

hospital director.

Lubino said these items are “fast-moving” and “heavily dependent on the market forces.”

Carol Cajegas, medical director of Guba Community Hospital, agreed with the proposed ordinance, citing its timeliness as the facility is working toward becoming a Level-1 DOH-accredited hospital.

Cajegas said the financial capability of the hospital has to be augmented to support the upcoming upgrades and improvements to the facility.

Services such as laboratories and other applicable fees are still charged to the PhilHealth package, she added.

Dr. Annesa Patindol, chief of the DOH 7 Regulation, Licensing and Enforcement Division, supported the proposed amendments. However, she urged the City Council to consider setting the rates below average to ensure that indigent patients can still access the services.

It must also conform with Administrative Order 2021-008, or Guidelines in Public Access to Public Information of All Health Services and Goods in Health Facilities in the Philippines.

“As long as it is posted in conspicuous places and the public has access to the prices, then it is okay with us,” Patindol said.