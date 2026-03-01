84% of Cebu CEOs see growth in 2026

CEBU’S business community remained optimistic about the economy, with most chief executives projecting revenue growth despite last year’s calamities.

Cebu was struck by two major calamities within just over a month: a magnitude 6.9 earthquake on Sept. 30 and Typhoon Tino on Nov. 4, 2025.

Results of the Cebu CEO Survey 2026, conducted by Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) in partnership with PwC Philippines, showed that 84 percent of Cebu-based CEOs expect their companies’ revenues to grow over the next 12 months. Optimism rises to 87 percent over a three-year horizon.

The industry-wide outlook mirrors the same confidence, with 84 percent of respondents expecting growth in their respective sectors in the coming year, even as global business sentiment remains subdued.

CCCI president Jay Yuvallos said the upbeat outlook reflects the private sector’s determination to recover from a series of disasters that affected Cebu province last year.

“Our business leaders want a stronger and more resilient Cebu to emerge from a calamitous year. We aim to drive growth that redounds to our fellow Sugbuanons and the rest of Central Visayas,” Yuvallos said.

Roderick Danao, chairman and senior partner at Isla Lipana & Co./PwC Philippines, said Cebu’s resilience is anchored on its strengths in tourism, infrastructure, and the expanding IT and business process management (IT-BPM) sector.

“Cebu CEOs uphold a buoyant outlook as the wider Visayas pursues tourism recovery, accelerates infrastructure, and deepens its niche in the IT and BPM sectors,” Danao said.

Mixed views on ease of doing business

While sentiment on growth remains strong, survey results show moderate satisfaction in certain government transactions.

Only 34 percent of respondents expressed satisfaction with securing business permits, while 33% cited satisfactory experiences in vehicle registration. Executives called for more transparent decision-making processes, more professional conduct from government representatives, and streamlined documentary requirements.

Among agencies, the Department of Trade and Industry received the highest satisfaction rating at 50 percent, followed by the Securities and Exchange Commission at 39 percent, and the Social Security System at 36 percent.

Respondents identified the Department of Public Works and Highways and the Bureau of Internal Revenue as agencies requiring significant improvements to enhance the overall business environment in Cebu.

Sustainability gains traction

Sustainability initiatives continue to mature among Cebu firms, with 96 percent of surveyed CEOs reporting the implementation of sustainable practices.

Most initiatives focus on resource efficiency and cost management, including reduced energy consumption (80 percent), recycling and reuse of materials (76 percent), and improved waste collection systems (51 percent).

However, only 52 percent of companies measure the financial impact of these initiatives. Among those that do, 95 percent use cost reduction or savings as their primary metric. Financial constraints, particularly high upfront investments and transition costs, remain the top barrier to deeper integration of sustainability strategies.

Public-private push

CCCI Treasurer and Trustee Aldie Garcia, who also serves as vice chairman and assurance managing partner at PwC Philippines, said Cebu’s competitiveness will depend on stronger public-private collaboration.

“For Cebu to be truly competitive, government institutions must be strengthened so that they can transform regulations and policy directions from barriers into enablers,” Garcia said.

The Cebu CEO Survey 2026 was conducted from Jan. 10 to Feb. 11, 2026, covering 107 business leaders across sectors, including infrastructure, real estate, wholesale distribution, and technology. About 62 percent of respondents were CEOs and presidents, while 39 percent represented medium-sized enterprises with assets ranging from P15 million to P100 million.

The findings underscore Cebu’s push to rebuild and expand, with business leaders positioning recovery, digital transformation, and sustainable growth as priorities for the year ahead. / KOC