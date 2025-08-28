8th Tubô Cebu Art Fair: Celebration of provenance, community

To kick off the event, a press conference was hosted for the media on Aug. 15 at the Kabilin Center, setting the stage for this celebration of heritage and creativity.

Understanding provenance

Provenance is central to the 8th Tubô Art Fair. This year, the fair delves into the intricate concept of an artwork’s biography — its journey, origins and contextual narrative. Since its inception in 2018, Tubô has cultivated a strong foundation that supports continuous growth, reflecting a deep appreciation for art history as understood by the artists themselves.

This year, Tubô emphasizes the importance of legitimizing the artwork’s value and ensures that appreciation is grounded in authenticity, guiding the preservation and acknowledgment of significant pieces in art history.

“In my journey in writing art history, it becomes evident that many artists have remained unrecognized despite their profound contributions. This year’s Tubô serves as a platform to address this gap, shining a light on these forgotten legacies,” shared professor Jay Nathan Jore, fair curator.

Tubô is dedicated to honoring the pioneers of Cebuano art, highlighting stories that have often been overlooked. The fair celebrates the contributions of past artists, many of whom have yet to receive the recognition they deserve. This initiative transcends mere nostalgia; it strives to reclaim and honor the voices of past generations, ensuring their lasting value in today’s artistic landscape.

Unique artist-run initiative

What distinguishes Tubô from traditional art fairs is its artist-run and community-driven nature. Artists collaborate to share expenses and showcase their work, fostering a sense of camaraderie and emphasizing community in the arts. While commercial elements exist, the focus remains on gathering rather than selling.

“With no admission fee, Tubô aims to make art approachable and affordable, welcoming everyone to explore and engage with the work on display. Artists are encouraged to price their pieces reasonably, fostering a relationship between the artist and the audience,” shared Allen Arvin Tan, fair director.

Celebrating Cebuano art and its community, the fair allows artists to honor their predecessors while spotlighting their unique creations. The dynamic growth of the Cebuano art scene is evident, with artists actively engaging with their heritage and honoring those who came before them. Each contributor will showcase a diverse collection of artworks that illustrate their unique journeys, emphasizing the provenance of each piece and inviting viewers to connect with the artist’s experiences and creative process.

The 8th Tubô Art Fair is more than just an exhibition; it is a celebration of Cebuano heritage. Inspired by the rich tapestry of art history, Tubô honors the creative legacies that have shaped Cebuano art. This event pays tribute to those who have empowered local artists to find their voices through their brush. It serves as a platform for compelling stories to emerge, revisiting overlooked narratives and addressing contemporary challenges. As the art scene in Cebu flourishes, Tubô stands as a testament to the resilience and creativity of its artists, paving the way for future generations to thrive in a rich cultural landscape. S