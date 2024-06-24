9 barangays in Mandaue affected by flooding

BUDDY Ybañez, head of the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, told SunStar Cebu that 71 families are currently staying at the Ibabao Estancia evacuation center as of 8:30 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2024, due to flooding on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

Ybañez clarified that not all areas within the nine barangays experience flooding, but only certain parts or sitios.

He also said that motorists should expect flood-prone areas but they are coordinating with the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) to identify passable and impassable routes for drivers.

“The common cause of the flooding is the accumulation of trash in the drainages. Although the city has cleaned and desilted the drainages, people’s negligence remains an issue,” said Ybañez in Cebuano. (CAV)