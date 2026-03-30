9 Cebu drivers test positive for illegal drug use

NINE drivers tested positive in a surprise drug test conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Central Visayas (PDEA 7), in coordination with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) 7, and the local government units of Cebu City and the province, as part of their Oplan Harabas.

According to data released by PDEA 7, a total of 409 drivers and conductors underwent drug testing. Of this number, 204 were from the South Bus Terminal and 205 from the North Bus Terminal, with nine testing positive for methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu).

In the South Bus Terminal, three taxi drivers and five bus drivers tested positive, while one taxi driver tested positive at the North Bus Terminal.

PDEA 7 Director Joel Plaza said that those who test positive will still undergo a confirmatory test, and if results are consistent, they will be referred to the local government unit, such as the Cebu City Government, which has programs for individuals using illegal drugs.

“Ang kadtong mag positive, we will refer it to the local government unit, here maybe in Cebu City para magkaroon ng assessment unsay akma nga intervention for them,” said Plaza.

(Those who test positive, we will refer to the local government unit here, maybe in Cebu City, so that an assessment can be made on the appropriate intervention for them.)

Plaza said Oplan Harabas was launched to ensure that passengers traveling back to their home provinces in the Visayas are safe, especially during the Semana Santa period.

The goal is to prevent drivers from using shabu because passengers’ lives depend on their hands.

He also rejected claims that some drivers use shabu to stay awake and energized.

“Ang gusto lang namo nga ipaabot nga ang drugs makadaot. These should stop, labi na nga nag provide sila og services to the people that involves yung safety,” Plaza added.

(What we want to emphasize is that drugs are harmful and should stop, especially since these drivers provide services to the public that involve safety.)

Plaza said they aim to make surprise drug testing a regular practice, to be conducted quarterly.

Meanwhile, LTO 7 Director Wendel Dinglasan warned that drivers and conductors who test positive for illegal drugs may have their licenses revoked.

Dinglasan said the LTO will not give a second chance to drivers found using illegal substances because passenger safety is their priority.

“Pag nag positive ka, automatic revocation yan sa amin but without prejudice to other penalties and punishment sa PNP, sa korte natin according to law… Seryoso po kasi pag positive eh, it’s directly connected to the safety of our public, wala nang second chance,” said Dinglasan.

(If you test positive, it’s an automatic revocation on our part, without prejudice to other penalties and court proceedings from the PNP… This is serious because testing positive directly affects public safety, and there is no second chance.)

LTFRB 7 Director Abosamen Matuan added that operators of vehicles with drivers who test positive may also face sanctions.

Dinglasan also assured the public that LTO personnel, together with their counterparts, will conduct checkpoints on the roads to ensure that vehicles carrying passengers are safe.

The influx of passengers returning to their provinces for Semana Santa is expected to begin soon. Police have implemented tight security at Cebu bus terminals, even deploying sniffing dogs to inspect luggage.

Authorities stated that no threats will be tolerated during the Semana Santa period. (AYB)