9 Cebu nursing grads land in Top 10 of August-September 2026 PNLE

NINE graduates from Cebu-based schools ranked among the top 10 examinees in the August and September 2026 Nurses Licensure Examination (NLE), results released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) showed.

Cebu Normal University (CNU) produced five topnotchers, while Cebu Doctors University (CDU) had two. Cebu City Medical Center College of Nursing and Southwestern University each produced one topnotcher.

Leading Cebu's successful examinees were Tisha Marie Beatrice Jacobo Duncano of CNU and Sheena Reena Patayon Oco of CDU, who tied for fourth place nationwide with ratings of 91.60 percent.

Zil Casipong Sangcap of CNU placed sixth with 91.20 percent.

Two Cebu graduates shared eighth place with ratings of 90.80 percent: Aloha Marie Morpus de la Peña of CNU and Maral Garde Poureh of Southwestern University.

At ninth place was Jory Alterado Mahinay of CDU, who earned a rating of 90.60 percent.

Three more Cebu graduates landed in 10th place with ratings of 90.40 percent: Richelle Love Boniel and Zillah Lettice Magdadaro Rabara, both from CNU, and Vianca Abegail Torrejos Guarin of Cebu City Medical Center College of Nursing.

Nationwide, Dianne Tacazon Tolentino of the University of Northern Philippines-Vigan topped the examination with a rating of 92.20 percent.

She was followed by Clifford Jay Patoc Cafe of Ateneo de Davao University, who placed second with 92 percent, and Lee Chen Padilla Ducusin of Lorma College, who ranked third with 91.80 percent.

PRC said that 28,652 out of 37,359 examinees passed the PNLE.

Here is the list of examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the August and September 2026 nursing boards. (SunStar Cebu)