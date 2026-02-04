9 dead in Bayawan City dump truck accident

NINE employees of Bayawan City Government in Negros Oriental died after the dump truck they were riding fell off a cliff at 12:35 p.m. on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, in Sitio Mansintak, Barangay Kalamtukan, Bayawan City.

The victims were identified as Diomedes Canoy, Kervin Andog, Larry Llamos, Ronel Cabasag, Jonathan Hamor, Jovanie Babor, Jonaryl Caguisa, Castro Estemada, and Egmedio Arnaiz, the driver of the dump truck.

According to an investigation by the Bayawan City Police Station, the dump truck overshot the road while descending a slope and fell off the cliff, landing in a nearby creek.

Due to the incident, the passengers suffered severe injuries and were immediately brought to Kalumboyan Hospital, but doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Police Captain Stephen Jaynard Polinar, information officer of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office, said the victims were transporting five containers of fuel to Barangay Mandu-ao.

On their return, while descending the road, the brakes reportedly failed, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle then overshot the road and plunged down the cliff.

The Bayawan police continue their investigation on the incident. (AYB)