9 dead in Cebu City due to Typhoon Tino

AT LEAST nine fatalities have been recorded in Cebu City as of 4:52 p.m. Tuesday, November 4, 2025, according to data from the Cebu City Incident Command Post.

The fatalities were reported in several barangays, including Cogon Pardo, Guadalupe, Bacayan, Sapangdaku, Talamban, Poblacion Pardo, and Kalunasan.

In Barangay Cogon Pardo (Little Hawaii), one male victim aged 60 was reported dead after being buried by rocks and transported to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) by ambulance.

Barangay Guadalupe (6th Labra St., Sandayong) recorded one fatality, a 40-year-old man who was also buried by soil. His remains were brought to CCMC by ambulance.

In Barangay Bacayan (Villa del Rio), a 60-year-old man was found dead by responding officers and transported to the hospital.

Villa Leyson in Barangay Bacayan also recorded one fatality.

Barangay Sapangdaku listed one fatality, a 23-year-old man, with three others still missing and ongoing retrieval operations by responders.

In Barangay Talamban, a one-month-old baby boy was declared dead and transported to CCMC.

In Barangay Poblacion Pardo, a four-month-old baby girl was confirmed dead and taken to the hospital by local fire personnel.

Barangay Kalunasan (Church View) reported two deaths, a 17-year-old female and an 11-year-old male, both retrieved by Kalunasan responders and brought to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center. (CAV)